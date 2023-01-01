Duong Dong

The island’s main town and chief fishing port on the west coast is a tangle of budget hotels catering to domestic tourists (although foreigners are allowed), streetside stalls, bars and shops. The old bridge in town is a great vantage point to photograph the island’s fishing fleet crammed into the narrow channel, and the gritty, bustling produce market makes for an interesting stroll. Most visitors come for the night market, seafood and a glimpse of local life on the island.