Long Beach is draped invitingly along the west coast from Duong Dong to An Thoi. Development concentrates in the north, near Duong Dong, where the recliners and rattan umbrellas of the various resorts rule; these are the only stretches that are kept garbage-free. With its west-facing aspect, sunsets can be stupendous.

Although not the prettiest, Long Beach is a good budget choice for accommodation and socialising. Duong Dong and its night market are walking distance from the beach's north end.

A motorbike or bicycle is necessary to reach some of the beach's remote stretches towards the southern end of the island.

There are several small lanes heading from the main Ð Tran Hung Dao drag down to Long Beach that shelter some of the nicest places to stay and eat. There are a few bamboo huts where you can buy drinks, but bring water if planning a long hike along the beach. There should be no problem for beachcombers to stretch out their towels on the sand, but you may get moved on quickly if you get too close to paying guests.

Beach clubs and bars have popped up in recent years to cater for the many independent travellers staying in cheaper digs away from the beach.

Beachside massages are popular, but be clear about what you’re paying for: a neck rub can quickly turn into a foot massage, manicure and leg-hair threading – often all simultaneously.