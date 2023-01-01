An Thoi Islands

Just off the southern tip of Phu Quoc, these 15 islands and islets are a paradise of white sand and blue waters. They can be visited by chartered boat for a fine day of sightseeing, fishing, swimming and snorkelling. Hon Thom (Pineapple Island) is about 3km in length and is the largest island in the group; it's now connected to Phu Quoc by the Hon Thom Cable Car, the world's longest over-sea ride.

Other islands here include Hon Dua (Coconut Island), Hon Roi (Lamp Island), Hon Vang (Echo Island), Hon May Rut (Cold Cloud Island), the Hon Dams (Shadow Islands), Chan Qui (Yellow Tortoise) and Hon Mong Tay (Short Gun Island). The only real development at this stage is the new Sun World and attached water park Aquapolis on Hon Thom Island.

Most boats depart from An Thoi on Phu Quoc, but you can make arrangements through hotels on Long Beach, as well as with dive operators. Boat trips generally don't run during the rainy season.