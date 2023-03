Climb the stairs of this pagoda, on a remote stretch of coastal road 10km north of Sao Beach, for one of the best views from any temple in Vietnam: blue sky and the water off Bai Dam Beach frame the temple-gate eaves, with green hills lying behind. Ho Quoc was only built in 2012 and features a Quan Am statue and a giant bell. Admirers of Ho Quoc venture here for sunrise and full-moon evenings.