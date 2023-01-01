Coi Nguon Museum

With displays on Vietnamese medicines, Stone Age tools, a boatful of barnacle-encrusted ceramics, oddly compelling shell-covered furniture and a small room devoted to the island prison, this dusty private museum is an oddball introduction to Phu Quoc history and culture. But did the marine fauna section really require the untimely demise of 14 hawksbill turtles? It is located towards the southern end of the main Long Beach strip, about 5km south of Duong Dong.