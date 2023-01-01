This is Kep's only proper beach, although it wasn't always that way. In the prewar period, powder-white sand was trucked in from other beaches. This practice resumed in 2013 and these days the beach is looking bigger and better than ever. It's immensely popular with locals, who descend here by the busload at weekends.The eastern end of the shaded promenade along the beach is marked by Sela Cham P’dey, a statue depicting a nude fisherman’s wife awaiting her husband's return.