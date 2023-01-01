The interior of Kep peninsula is occupied by Kep National Park, where an 8km circuit, navigable by foot, mountain bike, or motorbike, begins behind Veranda Natural Resort. Led Zep Cafe is responsible for the quirky yellow signs that point the way to various viewpoints, sights and trailheads. The cafe, if it's open, sells a park map for 1000r. The 'Stairway to Heaven' trail is particularly worthwhile, leading up the hill to a pagoda, a nunnery and the Sunset Rock viewpoint.