Sothy's Pepper Farm

One of the friendliest farms to visit, Sothy is passionate about his product and will gladly elaborate on the history and process behind the 'champagne of pepper'. Short tours are free and there's a wonderful gift shop on the premises if you want to bring a few packs of the good stuff back home. It's about 17km northeast of central Kep. There's also an excellent restaurant, albeit pepper ripens faster than the service!

Sothy's green credentials are legit as he shuns chemical fertilisers (as do all of the certified farms) and uses solar and wind power.