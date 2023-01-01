This sprawling organic pepper farm offers free guided walks in French, English and Khmer, explaining how several varieties of pepper are grown, harvested and processed. The farm also grows fruits, chillis, herbs and peanuts, and there's a restaurant and shop where you can buy pepper at steep prices. (The money helps pay for children's English classes at local schools.)

On Friday and Saturday evenings it offers dinner (US$25, advanced reservations only) on 'secret' Lake Tomnop Tek Krolar. Other activities include cooking classes and buffalo-cart rides to the lake.

A van (per person US$7 round trip) heads out to the farm from its office in Kampot daily at 9am and 11.30am, returning in the afternoon. This office, which has a small pepper museum upstairs, can also help you get out there via tuk tuk (US$25 return with an English-speaking driver) or moto (US$10 to US$15).