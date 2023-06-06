Shop
It's not hard to see why travelers become entranced with Kampot (កំពត). This riverside town, with streets rimmed by dilapidated shophouse architecture, has a dreamy quality; as if someone pressed the snooze button a few years back and the entire town forgot to wake up. The Kompong Bay River – more accurately an estuary – rises and falls with the moons, serving as both attractive backdrop and water-sports playground for those staying in the boutique resorts and backpacker retreats that line its banks upstream from the town proper.
Phnom Chhnork is a short walk through a quilt of rice paddies from Wat Ang Sdok, where a monk collects the entry fee and a gaggle of friendly local kids…
Phnom Sorsia is home to several natural caves. From the parking area, a stairway leads up the hillside to a gaudy modern temple. From there, steps lead…
This sprawling organic pepper farm offers free guided walks in French, English and Khmer, explaining how several varieties of pepper are grown, harvested…
Popular with locals, these modest rapids at the end of Tek Chhouu Rd northwest of Kampot are surrounded by food stalls and picnicking platforms. A tuk tuk…
This tiny museum, inside the finely preserved French colonial-era Old Governor's Mansion, traces the history of Kampot and the outlying area. The…
Kampot Traditional Music School
During set hours, visitors are welcome to observe traditional music and dance training sessions and/or performances at this school that teaches children…
Destroyed during the Khmer Rouge period, Kampot's old French bridge was later repaired in a mishmash of styles. It is now open to motorbikes and…
Kampot's Old Market building, with its art-deco-style concrete facade, was constructed during the 1930s. Various shops, travel agencies and cafes rim both…
