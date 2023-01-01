Tek Chhouu Rapids

Popular with locals, these modest rapids at the end of Tek Chhouu Rd northwest of Kampot are surrounded by food stalls and picnicking platforms. A tuk tuk here from Kampot costs around US$5. There's also a spa on the water called Tada Bokor, and it is said (by the owner) that the water has therapeutic qualities.

Thanks to the hydroelectric dams upriver (part of the US$280-million project that flooded small parts of Bokor National Park), the term 'rapids' is something of a misnomer but this is still a top spot for riverside relaxation and a chance to take in the local scene.