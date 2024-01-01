Bokor's most iconic building, Le Bokor Palace opened in 1925 as a hotel before being abandoned in the 1960s. In 2018 it was brought back to life and today offers high-end accommodation and dining. Pop in for a drink and to admire the views. In the lobby is an informative timeline that runs through Bokor Hill Station's fascinating history.
Le Bokor Palace
Kampot Province
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
22.78 MILES
One of the friendliest farms to visit, Sothy is passionate about his product and will gladly elaborate on the history and process behind the 'champagne of…
20.51 MILES
The interior of Kep peninsula is occupied by Kep National Park, where an 8km circuit, navigable by foot, mountain bike, or motorbike, begins behind…
29.54 MILES
This small speck of an island, covered in lush vegetation and with clear blue waters, has a sordid 500-year history as a pirate haven that only came to an…
24.26 MILES
If you like the rustic beachcomber lifestyle, Koh Tonsay's 250m-long main beach is for you. This is a place to while away hours or days doing little but…
20.06 MILES
The large island of Koh Thmei is part of Ream National Park. It was once slated for a major development, including a bridge to the mainland, but as…
28.66 MILES
Long Beach is draped invitingly along the west coast from Duong Dong to An Thoi. Development concentrates in the north, near Duong Dong, where the…
27.98 MILES
The distillery of Nuoc Mam Hung Thanh is the largest of Phu Quoc’s fish-sauce makers, a short walk from the market in Duong Dong. At first glance, the…
16.72 MILES
Phnom Chhnork is a short walk through a quilt of rice paddies from Wat Ang Sdok, where a monk collects the entry fee and a gaggle of friendly local kids…
Nearby Kampot Province attractions
0.43 MILES
The squat belfry of the Romanesque Catholic church still holds aloft its cross, and fragments of glass brick cling to the corners of the nave windows; one…
0.83 MILES
In the rare absence of fog, lichen-caked Wat Sampov Pram (Five Boats Wat) offers tremendous views over the jungle to the coastline below, including…
1.37 MILES
The dense rainforests of this 1581-sq-km park shelter an incredible array of wildlife, including the Asiatic black bear, Malayan sun bear, clouded leopard…
3.02 MILES
From the junction at the top of the access road, take a right and head east/northeast for about 4km along a sealed road to two-tiered Popokvil Falls,…
7.82 MILES
Popular with locals, these modest rapids at the end of Tek Chhouu Rd northwest of Kampot are surrounded by food stalls and picnicking platforms. A tuk tuk…
10.33 MILES
Destroyed during the Khmer Rouge period, Kampot's old French bridge was later repaired in a mishmash of styles. It is now open to motorbikes and…
10.46 MILES
Kampot's Old Market building, with its art-deco-style concrete facade, was constructed during the 1930s. Various shops, travel agencies and cafes rim both…
10.56 MILES
Kampot is famed for its durian, so what could be more fitting than a giant durian monument in celebration of the Marmite of fruit?