Le Bokor Palace

Kampot Province

LoginSave

Bokor's most iconic building, Le Bokor Palace opened in 1925 as a hotel before being abandoned in the 1960s. In 2018 it was brought back to life and today offers high-end accommodation and dining. Pop in for a drink and to admire the views. In the lobby is an informative timeline that runs through Bokor Hill Station's fascinating history.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pepper plant at Sothy's Pepper Farm near Kep, Cambodia.

    Sothy's Pepper Farm

    22.78 MILES

    One of the friendliest farms to visit, Sothy is passionate about his product and will gladly elaborate on the history and process behind the 'champagne of…

  • Looking out from a viewpoint at Kep National Park, Cambodia.

    Kep National Park

    20.51 MILES

    The interior of Kep peninsula is occupied by Kep National Park, where an 8km circuit, navigable by foot, mountain bike, or motorbike, begins behind…

  • Pirate Island

    Pirate Island

    29.54 MILES

    This small speck of an island, covered in lush vegetation and with clear blue waters, has a sordid 500-year history as a pirate haven that only came to an…

  • Koh Tonsay, Kep Province, Cambodia.

    Koh Tonsay

    24.26 MILES

    If you like the rustic beachcomber lifestyle, Koh Tonsay's 250m-long main beach is for you. This is a place to while away hours or days doing little but…

  • Koh Thmei

    Koh Thmei

    20.06 MILES

    The large island of Koh Thmei is part of Ream National Park. It was once slated for a major development, including a bridge to the mainland, but as…

  • Kayaks and water bicycle on Long Beach.

    Long Beach

    28.66 MILES

    Long Beach is draped invitingly along the west coast from Duong Dong to An Thoi. Development concentrates in the north, near Duong Dong, where the…

  • PHU QUOC, VIETNAM - 2006/02/10: Fish Sauce Nưoc Mam Vats -Besides fishing, fish sauce - a popular form of seasoning in Southeast Asian food, is the other main source of income on Phu Quoc island. Giant vats of fish sauce, such as these, are used for fermentation before bottling.. (Photo by John S Lander/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Fish Sauce Factory

    27.98 MILES

    The distillery of Nuoc Mam Hung Thanh is the largest of Phu Quoc’s fish-sauce makers, a short walk from the market in Duong Dong. At first glance, the…

  • Phnom Chhnork

    Phnom Chhnork

    16.72 MILES

    Phnom Chhnork is a short walk through a quilt of rice paddies from Wat Ang Sdok, where a monk collects the entry fee and a gaggle of friendly local kids…

View more attractions

Nearby Kampot Province attractions

1. Catholic Church

0.43 MILES

The squat belfry of the Romanesque Catholic church still holds aloft its cross, and fragments of glass brick cling to the corners of the nave windows; one…

2. Wat Sampov Pram

0.83 MILES

In the rare absence of fog, lichen-caked Wat Sampov Pram (Five Boats Wat) offers tremendous views over the jungle to the coastline below, including…

3. Bokor National Park

1.37 MILES

The dense rainforests of this 1581-sq-km park shelter an incredible array of wildlife, including the Asiatic black bear, Malayan sun bear, clouded leopard…

4. Popokvil Falls

3.02 MILES

From the junction at the top of the access road, take a right and head east/northeast for about 4km along a sealed road to two-tiered Popokvil Falls,…

5. Tek Chhouu Rapids

7.82 MILES

Popular with locals, these modest rapids at the end of Tek Chhouu Rd northwest of Kampot are surrounded by food stalls and picnicking platforms. A tuk tuk…

6. Old French Bridge

10.33 MILES

Destroyed during the Khmer Rouge period, Kampot's old French bridge was later repaired in a mishmash of styles. It is now open to motorbikes and…

7. Old Market

10.46 MILES

Kampot's Old Market building, with its art-deco-style concrete facade, was constructed during the 1930s. Various shops, travel agencies and cafes rim both…

8. Durian Roundabout

10.56 MILES

Kampot is famed for its durian, so what could be more fitting than a giant durian monument in celebration of the Marmite of fruit?