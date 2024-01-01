From the junction at the top of the access road, take a right and head east/northeast for about 4km along a sealed road to two-tiered Popokvil Falls, which are impressive from about June to November, but dry up at other times. There's a large indoor food court near the falls if you want to grab a bite (or warm up).
