Popokvil Falls

Kampot Province

From the junction at the top of the access road, take a right and head east/northeast for about 4km along a sealed road to two-tiered Popokvil Falls, which are impressive from about June to November, but dry up at other times. There's a large indoor food court near the falls if you want to grab a bite (or warm up).

