Phnom Sorsia is home to several natural caves. From the parking area, a stairway leads up the hillside to a gaudy modern temple. From there, steps lead left up to Rung Damrey Saa (White Elephant Cave). A slippery, sloping staircase (where one false step will send you into the abyss) leads down and then up and then out through a hole in the other side. Exit the cave and follow the right-hand path that leads back to the temple.

To see the Bat Cave, take the steps leading to the right from the temple. Inside the cave, countless bats flutter and chirp overhead, flying out to the forest and back through a narrow natural chimney. Locals once used bamboo poles to hunt the creatures by swatting them out of the air, but tourists didn't like it, and now police do frequent checks to ensure the bats are not being killed. The circuit ends near a hilltop stupa with impressive views.

Local kids will attempt to serve as guides here. Let them lead you with a torch and don't forget to give a dollar or two at the end. The turn-off to Phnom Sorsia is on NH33, 13.5km southeast of Kampot and 1.3km northwest of the White Horse Roundabout near Kep. Look for a sign reading ‘Phnom Sorsia Resort’ – from there a dirt road leads about 1km northeast through the rice fields.