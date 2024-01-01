Compared with the waterlogged Mekong Delta, Phu Quoc has very little surface moisture, but there are several springs originating in the hills. The most accessible of these is 4m-high Suoi Tranh; look for the entrance sign and concrete tree from the Duong Dong–Vong Beach road. From the ticket counter it’s a 10-minute walk through the forest to the falls.
Suoi Tranh
Phu Quoc Island
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
10 MILES
With picture-perfect white sand, the delightful curve of beautiful Sao Beach bends out alongside a sea of mineral-water clarity just a few kilometres from…
27.76 MILES
The interior of Kep peninsula is occupied by Kep National Park, where an 8km circuit, navigable by foot, mountain bike, or motorbike, begins behind…
13.19 MILES
Just off the southern tip of Phu Quoc, these 15 islands and islets are a paradise of white sand and blue waters. They can be visited by chartered boat for…
22.7 MILES
This small speck of an island, covered in lush vegetation and with clear blue waters, has a sordid 500-year history as a pirate haven that only came to an…
27.04 MILES
If you like the rustic beachcomber lifestyle, Koh Tonsay's 250m-long main beach is for you. This is a place to while away hours or days doing little but…
26.02 MILES
The large island of Koh Thmei is part of Ream National Park. It was once slated for a major development, including a bridge to the mainland, but as…
4.48 MILES
Long Beach is draped invitingly along the west coast from Duong Dong to An Thoi. Development concentrates in the north, near Duong Dong, where the…
4.9 MILES
The distillery of Nuoc Mam Hung Thanh is the largest of Phu Quoc’s fish-sauce makers, a short walk from the market in Duong Dong. At first glance, the…
Nearby Phu Quoc Island attractions
1.12 MILES
Suoi Da Ban is a white-water creek tumbling across some attractive large granite boulders. There are deep pools and it’s nice enough for a dip. Bring…
3.7 MILES
With displays on Vietnamese medicines, Stone Age tools, a boatful of barnacle-encrusted ceramics, oddly compelling shell-covered furniture and a small…
4.48 MILES
Long Beach is draped invitingly along the west coast from Duong Dong to An Thoi. Development concentrates in the north, near Duong Dong, where the…
4.6 MILES
The island’s main town and chief fishing port on the west coast is a tangle of budget hotels catering to domestic tourists (although foreigners are…
4.8 MILES
This combination temple and lighthouse was built in 1937 to honour Thien Hau, the Goddess of the Sea, who provides protection for sailors and fishers…
4.9 MILES
The distillery of Nuoc Mam Hung Thanh is the largest of Phu Quoc’s fish-sauce makers, a short walk from the market in Duong Dong. At first glance, the…
5.26 MILES
Climb the stairs of this pagoda, on a remote stretch of coastal road 10km north of Sao Beach, for one of the best views from any temple in Vietnam: blue…
7.39 MILES
Ong Lang Beach has a series of sandy bays sheltered by rocky headlands, and several midrange resorts in the area service those wanting to get away from…