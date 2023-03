Not far from Sao Beach in the south of the island, Phu Quoc's notorious old prison, built by the French in the late 1940s, contains a small museum that narrates (in English) the jail's gruesome history. Much of the site comprises mannequins of Vietnamese soldiers in chilling re-enactments, such as being forced to stand and starve in exposed, outdoor barbed-wire cages. A war memorial stands south of the prison, on the far side of the road.