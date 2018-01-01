Mekong Delta Tour CanTho RachGia to Vietnam Beaches PhuQuoc

Day 1: SaiGon – CaiBe – CanTho.(Lunch)We depart at 8:00am and head south to the river town of Cai Be, a rural district of Tien Giang province in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam. Arriving at around 10:30am, we board our motorized boat to journey through Cai Be floating market, one of the wholesale floating markets in the region. Here, we will experience how life functions on the delta, as we view the intricacies of commerce – how merchants purchase products from local farmers. During our cruise the town’s secluded canals, we will stop at some local factories to see locals making pop rice cakes, rice paper cakes, coconut candies and products from coconut trees. We also enjoy sampan ride and pedal down narrow natural waterways. Stopping at a local home to try seasonal fruits (such as longan, pineapple, watermelon, rambutan, papaya, jackfruit etc…). Continue walking through the village to get back to our boat which is waiting to bring us to another local house for lunch served with many Vietnamese’s delicious dishes.We board the boat again to keep cruising over CoChien – another big branch of Mekong to the quay in Vinh Long province. We transfer by car to Can Tho, passing Can Tho bridge, a cable-stayed bridge over the Bassac river. Before checking in the hotel, we visit Binh Thuy ancient house, built in 1870 with French style architecture but still remained traditional features of Southern style. Overnight in Can Tho. Day 2: CanTho – RachGia. (Breakfast/Lunch)An early start for a boat trip to Cai Rang floating market, the largest wholesale market in the Mekong Delta. It starts at 5:00am and runs until midday. Of course now this market is not crowded and busy as it was before, but still interesting experience for people who do not live in Mekong delta area. Then we have a long distance cruise to Phong Dien with a break for walk on a quiet country road to take in the magnificent scenery and get close to the locals as they go about their daily routine. We continue by car to the village of Thot Not, northwest of Can Tho to visit Bang Lang stork sanctuary. This garden has attracted thousands of stork and other kinds of birds to make nests and live here. Lunch at a local restaurant on the way. On arrival in Rach Gia around 2:30pm, we visit a temple dedicated to Nguyen Trung Truc, a leader of the resistance campaign of the 1860s against the newly arrived French. Other site to see is the Tam Bao pagoda, built in 1803 and remodeled in 1917. The garden contains numerous trees sculpted as dragon, deer and other animals. Overnight in Rach Gia. Day 3 : RachGia – Phu Quoc. (Breakfast)After breakfast at our hotel, we drop you at the speed boat terminal for a fast cruise to beautiful Vietnam beaches in Phu Quoc island. The tour ends.