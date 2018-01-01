Welcome to Phu Quoc Island
Phu Quoc is not really part of the Mekong Delta and its rice production – the most famous, and valuable, crop is black pepper. Yet the islanders here have traditionally earned their living from the sea, and its claim to fame across Vietnam is the production of high-quality fish sauce (nuoc mam).
Top experiences in Phu Quoc Island
Phu Quoc Island activities
Transfer from Phu Quoc Airport to hotel in Duong Dong town
- Upon clients' arrival time, our Representative staff will wait at the exit gate of Phu Quoc Airport and show the Welcome banner with Clients name.- he/she will lead you to the car and our driver will transfer you to hotel in Duong Dong town.- From Phu Quoc Airport to the city center Duong Dong is 9 km. It takes 20 minutes depending on traffic transfer by car from Phu Quoc airport to Duong Dong town.- With the group from 1-2 pax, we will use 4 seats car. If your group size is 03-04 pax, we recommend 07 seats car ( Toyota Vios, Toyota Innova,...) for more comfortable and fix with all luggage of clients.
Full-Day Phu Quoc Island Tour
Be ready for an 8:00am pickup at your hotel by private car and start the land tour to explore Phu Quoc Island! Visits to following sites (itinerary is tentative and some sites may be skipped if the tour is faced with time constraints). Sim wine factory. Sim wine is made from the fruit of the Rose Myrtle tree and its origins trace back to ethnic minorities living in the central highlands. Pearl Farm. Learn about the history of pearl farming on Phu Quoc Island Coconut Prison Fish Sauce Factory. One of the main industries of Phu Quoc. Sao Beach (Relax – Swimming - Sunbath) Ham Ninh Fishing Village Waterfall Tranh Stream (for rain season only) Cape Ganh Dau (Cambodia view) Vung Bau Beach Phu Quoc Bee Farm Lunch included in the tour programReturn to your hotel around at around 4pm.
Private Day Tour: Vinpearl Land Phu Quoc Amusement Park
Meet your tour guide and driver at 13.00 in the lobby of your Duong Dong town resort. From there, transfer to Vinpearl Land amusement park on Long Beach. Step into an underwater world and explore the mysterious ocean world with its splendid marine diversity, all lying in wait for you just beyond a pane of glass. The Water Park is a complex of a sunny beach and a variety of exciting water games for all ages. At the Food Village, you can enjoy many Asian and European dishes, including fresh seafood and mouthwatering specialties of Phu Quoc Island. Let the top-class chefs tantalize your taste buds as you enjoy lunch and dinner in deluxe restaurants in Deli Land, Yummy Land, or 3D Castle. In the evening, you enjoy a show at the amphitheater, a spectacular display of colors, lights, motions, music, and water acrobatics. All of these elements are mixed together to bring you unforgettable moments. Once the clock strikes 8:00pm, you must say goodbye to Vinpearl Land Phu Quoc. Transfer back to your hotel at the end of the day.
Mekong Delta Tour CanTho RachGia to Vietnam Beaches PhuQuoc
Day 1: SaiGon – CaiBe – CanTho.(Lunch)We depart at 8:00am and head south to the river town of Cai Be, a rural district of Tien Giang province in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam. Arriving at around 10:30am, we board our motorized boat to journey through Cai Be floating market, one of the wholesale floating markets in the region. Here, we will experience how life functions on the delta, as we view the intricacies of commerce – how merchants purchase products from local farmers. During our cruise the town’s secluded canals, we will stop at some local factories to see locals making pop rice cakes, rice paper cakes, coconut candies and products from coconut trees. We also enjoy sampan ride and pedal down narrow natural waterways. Stopping at a local home to try seasonal fruits (such as longan, pineapple, watermelon, rambutan, papaya, jackfruit etc…). Continue walking through the village to get back to our boat which is waiting to bring us to another local house for lunch served with many Vietnamese’s delicious dishes.We board the boat again to keep cruising over CoChien – another big branch of Mekong to the quay in Vinh Long province. We transfer by car to Can Tho, passing Can Tho bridge, a cable-stayed bridge over the Bassac river. Before checking in the hotel, we visit Binh Thuy ancient house, built in 1870 with French style architecture but still remained traditional features of Southern style. Overnight in Can Tho. Day 2: CanTho – RachGia. (Breakfast/Lunch)An early start for a boat trip to Cai Rang floating market, the largest wholesale market in the Mekong Delta. It starts at 5:00am and runs until midday. Of course now this market is not crowded and busy as it was before, but still interesting experience for people who do not live in Mekong delta area. Then we have a long distance cruise to Phong Dien with a break for walk on a quiet country road to take in the magnificent scenery and get close to the locals as they go about their daily routine. We continue by car to the village of Thot Not, northwest of Can Tho to visit Bang Lang stork sanctuary. This garden has attracted thousands of stork and other kinds of birds to make nests and live here. Lunch at a local restaurant on the way. On arrival in Rach Gia around 2:30pm, we visit a temple dedicated to Nguyen Trung Truc, a leader of the resistance campaign of the 1860s against the newly arrived French. Other site to see is the Tam Bao pagoda, built in 1803 and remodeled in 1917. The garden contains numerous trees sculpted as dragon, deer and other animals. Overnight in Rach Gia. Day 3 : RachGia – Phu Quoc. (Breakfast)After breakfast at our hotel, we drop you at the speed boat terminal for a fast cruise to beautiful Vietnam beaches in Phu Quoc island. The tour ends.
Phu Quoc Island Adventure On Cruise
12:00: Enjoy a relaxing morning before we pick up you at your hotel at noon time.12:30: Transfer by car to harbor get on the boat for exciting day to enjoy snorkeling- swimming at islands. Late light lunch will be served on board.Relaxing on board while enjoying the sunset & sunset fishing on Phu Quoc sea. The beautiful underwater world here will take you away. The guide would instruct you to snorkerling if necessary.After sunset our captain will anchor the boat for you, to experience how night squid fishing is done and a traditional meal will be served by fishermen before we come back to hotel.20:30: Heading back to the port21:00: Back to your hotel in Duong Dong Town
Full-Day Tour Phu Quoc Island from cruise port
This full-day private tour of Phu Quoc offers a comprehensive look at significant locales on the idyllic island situated in the Gulf of Thailand. With a personal guide, you’ll witness local industries including a sim wine factory, pearl farm, fish sauce factory and pepper farm. See exhibits on war crimes at Phu Quoc Prison (coconut tree prison) and visit Ham Ninh fishing village, Phu Quoc National Park and Nguyen Trung Truc Temple. You can sunbathe and swim at Sao Beach and Dai Beach, including lunch.Visits to following sites (itinerary is tentative and some sites may be skipped if the tour is faced with time constraints). - Sim wine factory. Sim wine is made from the fruit of the Rose Myrtle tree and its origins trace back to ethnic minorities living in the central highlands. - Pearl Farm. Learn about the history of pearl farming on Phu Quoc Island - Coconut Prison - Fish Sauce Factory. One of the main industries of Phu Quoc. - Sao Beach (Relax – Swimming - Sunbath) - Ham Ninh Fishing Village - Waterfall Tranh Stream (for rain season only) - Cape Ganh Dau (Cambodia view) - Vung Bau Beach - Phu Quoc Bee Farm.