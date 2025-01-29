The bounty of the North Atlantic and the fertile fields of the interior set the stage for one of North America’s great culinary regions. New England also benefits from the creativity of chefs ever in search of something new and a growing influx of restaurants incorporating flavors from around the world.

New England dining encompasses both high and low culture – from slapping on a bib and getting messy feasting on fresh lobster at a dockside picnic table, to lingering over a five-course meal at a celebrated restaurant. Speaking of which, the finest dining and most innovative cooking tends to take place in urban areas, especially Boston, Portland, Providence and Burlington – but times are changing, and you’ll find extraordinary places in the middle of nowhere.

There are also towns famous for a particular produce – Damariscotta (Maine), for instance, for its oysters or clam-loving Narragansett (Rhode Island) – and a growing number of food halls, where you can sample a dazzling variety of dishes all in one place.

If you’re not familiar with New England cuisine, you might wonder where and how to begin your culinary journey. To help you kickstart your exploration, here’s a quick guide on what to eat and drink in New England.

1. Chow down on New England’s iconic clam chowder

You might be accustomed to seeing “New England clam chowder” for sale at your local grocery store, but there’s nothing like eating the real thing at the place where it was born. This staple soup is made with simple ingredients like clams, potatoes and milk (and/or cream), yet a well-made chowder can taste like a fine savory seafood treat. Whatever you do, don’t confuse the dairy-based New England clam chowder with Manhattan clam chowder, which has a tomato-based broth and tends to feature more vegetables like onions, celery and green bell peppers.

Where to try it: For a more veggie-forward (but still very New England) clam chowder, try Metro Bis in Simsbury (Connecticut) for their rich, clammy stews with corn and sweet potato. When you crave a more traditional chowder, it’s hard to beat the old-school chowders at Chatham Pier Fish Market in Massachusetts.

2. Bite into the cherished tradition of lobster rolls

In coastal towns across New England, lobster rolls function as the ultimate taste of summer. Chunks of lobster meat are piled inside a lightly grilled bun. The lobster is lightly dressed with mayo and spices and typically served cold. In Maine, local eateries tend to serve their rolls chilled with mayonnaise and Bibb or Boston lettuce (and sometimes, chopped celery). Whereas in Connecticut, lobster rolls are usually served warm with the lobster coated in butter and garnished with scallions or chives. Both versions taste great – it just depends on whether you prefer your lobster hot or cold.

You’re most likely to find the most open lobster shacks during the summer high season. While it’s possible to find some restaurants with lobster rolls on the menu during the colder months, you will need to check in advance to see if they’re open year-round.

Where to try it: When you crave traditional Maine lobster rolls, make sure to try McLoons Lobster in South Thomaston, Thurston’s Lobster Pound on Mount Desert Island, and Chipman’s Wharf in Milbridge for the full “summertime Maine lobster shack” experience. Once you’re ready to head south and try some Connecticut lobster rolls, head to Guilford Lobster Pound for warm and buttery sandwiches made by one of the few remaining fishermen on Long Island Sound. And for a fun twist on the classic, Rye Harbor Lobster Pound on the New Hampshire Seacoast makes delectable warm lobster rolls with a butter and sherry sauce.

Beyond the classic lobster roll, you can buy fresh lobster in New England and cook it anyway you choose. Joe Klementovich/Cavan Images

3. Go beyond the lobster roll or dinner

Lobster appears in many other forms on New England menus, so you needn’t limit your sights to the approachable lobster roll, or the simple (some say unsurpassable) boiled lobster dinner. There’s also lobster bisque, a creamy soup featuring lobster meat and a very rich stock that’s made from the lobster shells. On chilly nights, it's the perfect warming appetizer.

Lobster pastas are also quite popular. Lobster mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort fare – and is sometimes fancied up with artichoke hearts, camembert, piquillo peppers and other creative ingredients. You might also find ravioli or agnolotti (a slightly smaller pasta) stuffed with lobster.

Where to try it: In Salem, head to New England Soup Factory, which has a large variety of soups including the luscious lobster Newberg.

4. Slurp down an oyster

One of New England’s great delicacies, the oyster appears in dozens of different varieties: sweet and briny Wellfleet oysters to the crisp ocean tang of oysters from Glidden Point. Eating them raw is the most common way to enjoy them. Squeeze some lemon, or perhaps drizzle a bit of horseradish, cocktail sauce or better yet seaweed mignonette (seaweed, vinegar, shallots and black pepper) on top to add zing to the flavor.

Alternatively, you can seek out different types of prepared oysters. Fried oysters are lightly breaded and fried, yielding a meatier finish. Pan-roasted oysters are cooked in the shell, and then opened and topped with breadcrumbs, parmesan, garlic and parsley. More extravagant are oysters Rockefeller, baked with spinach, butter, garlic and breadcrumbs. For something on the lighter side, keep an eye out for smoked oysters, which can also take different forms (habanero smoked for a spicy finish, or with lemon pepper), served with bread or crackers.

Where to try it: Slurp some oysters from Neptune Oyster in the North End of Boston. Space is tight, but the oysters are great. There are no reservations, so be prepared to wait.

Onder a seafood sampler and try New England-style oysters, clam chowder and lobster with friends. paikong/Shutterstock

5. Feast on a seafood sampler

There’s more to the seafood scene than lobster. New England cuisine has always featured plenty of seafood, especially the “sacred cod,” halibut and various shellfish. Many restaurants have “raw bars” where they serve local oysters and clams. The traditional preparations of seafood are boiled and fried, but nowadays, creative chefs are calling on new techniques and influences to present the seafood in even more delicious ways.

There are also plenty of casual spots for indulging in seafood; great for when you don’t want the fuss of a sit-down restaurant. There are clam shakes all across New England, where you can get lightly fried seafood baskets – starring clams, of course – though you’ll find plenty of other options, including crab cakes and fish and chips.

Where to try it: In Boston’s Seaport district, hit Yankee Lobster Co – a seafood shack specializing in crustaceans. In Yarmouth, try Tugboats – a family-friendly outdoor dining, overlooking Hyannis Marina. Tasty fried clams and shrimp.

6. Take a break from seafood and feast on Yankee pot roast

Pot roast might seem ubiquitous across the United States, but there really is something special about the New England states’ version known as Yankee pot roast. So, what makes Yankee pot roast different from others? Unlike most other pot roasts, Yankee pot roast is a rich stew made of beef cooked with herbs and vegetables. For an extra punch of flavor, red wine is sometimes added to the stew.

Where to try it: Though Yankee pot roast isn’t a very common dish served at restaurants, you can find some incredible restaurant versions of this home-cooked favorite at Gentleman Farmer Restaurant in Chepachet (Rhode Island) and The Bidwell Tavern in Coventry (Connecticut).

A very distinctive homemade Boston cream pie pairs sponge cake with custard and chocolate ganache. bhofack2/Getty Images

7. Indulge for dessert with some classic Boston cream pie

Is Boston cream pie truly a pie? Wherever you fall on this hotly debated question, there’s no doubt that this classic New England food is ideal for satisfying a sweet tooth. Basically, Boston cream pie consists of a two-layer sponge cake with custard in the middle and chocolate ganache on top, and its first recorded appearance was at Boston’s Parker House Hotel in 1855.

Where to try it: If you want the original, you can still find it on the Parker’s Restaurant and Last Hurrah bar menus at the Omni Parker House in Boston. For a tastefully updated take on the classic, try Stephanie’s on Newbury in the Back Bay. And no matter when you want some Boston cream pie, Bova’s Bakery is always open.

8. Find apple cider everything

There’s no better refreshment than a steaming cup of hot apple cider served at a farmers market under a crisp autumn sky. You can have your cider and eat it, too: apple cider donuts are cake donuts with a slight hint of cider-ness covered in cinnamon sugar. A staple of autumn farmers markets, you’ll want to visit from late August to November to experience apple cider season.

Where to try it: Tree House Farm & Fermentory in Woodstock, Connecticut, is a verdant apple orchard where cider takes center stage. From Thursday to Sunday, guests are invited to visit the orchard and tasting room to enjoy their crisp hard ciders, surrounded by the apple trees.

There are hundreds of breweries to taste craft beers across New England such as Hill Farmstead, pictured. Frank Grenon/Shutterstock

9. Enjoy a craft beer

At the latest count, New England has over 600 craft breweries, not counting distilleries, wine makers or the mead-making industry. As more arrive, brewers new and old continue to experiment, developing daring new combinations. Among the region’s favorite varieties of craft beer, you’ll find the New England IPA topping many menus. These tend toward a juicy, tropical hop experience without the bitterness of a traditional IPA. You might see hazy variants, with a more fruit-forward flavor and aroma.

On wintery days, rich and robust beers like porter and stout are good choices. They’re often difficult to distinguish from one another, though porters feature malted barley, more likely to bring out notes of chocolate. Stouts, on the other hand, use unmalted roasted barley – showcasing a more roasty, coffee-like flavor.

Where to try it: No Vermont brewery has developed a cult mystique to rival that of Hill Farmstead, secluded down a remote dirt road near the village of Greensboro. Intrepid souls who make the trek are rewarded with a riot of regularly rotating, award-winning beers.

Vegetarians and vegans

While New England may be best known for its seafood, it is also famous for its farm-fresh produce where vegans and vegetarians are well catered for too. In Boston, restaurants like Koshari Mama, My Thai Vegan Cafe and Madras Dosa Co. serve tasty meatless versions of global favorites. Even if you crave some classic Boston-style Italian food, restaurants like Terramia and Stoked Pizza have you covered with plant-based options.

It doesn’t hurt to ask for any meatless and plant-based options when dining out. Also check websites like Happy Cow for vegan-friendly restaurants. Some well-regarded options in New England include Plant City in Providence for an entire food hall full of vegan-friendly micro-eateries, Fire and Spice in Hartford for all-vegan Jamaican fare and Green Elephant in Portland (Maine) for a wealth of Asian-inspired and mostly vegan dishes.

Don't go home without stocking up on Vermont maple syrup. Lizzie Nelson/Shutterstock

More New England foods and drinks worth trying

New England’s love affair with seafood doesn’t end with lobster. Though fish and chips originated in the United Kingdom, New England has its own all-American version that you can find at lobster shacks and seafood restaurants up and down the seacoast. For something extra indulgent, there’s nothing quite like lobster mac and cheese made with freshly caught New England lobster. Also, keep an eye out for steamers (steamed soft-shelled clams).

Moving on from seafood, New England is well-known for a few other homegrown ingredients, such as Maine blueberries, Vermont maple syrup and Massachusetts cranberries. Don’t be surprised that tasty treats like blueberry pie, maple creemees (or a thick type of soft serve ice cream), and cranberry jam are popular up here. Since Vermont is such a dairy powerhouse, expect plenty of cheese in the Green Mountain State.

The humble cornmeal also forms the base of two iconic New England foods: Indian pudding, a deliciously messy dessert of cornmeal cooked with molasses, milk and cinnamon, and johnnycakes, cornmeal pancakes cooked on a griddle and served with butter and syrup.

When it comes to beverages, New England also has a few of its own signature drinks. In Vermont, it’s not uncommon to find “fancy coffee” sweetened with maple syrup. In Maine, the wintergreen and licorice-flavored Moxie is the state’s official soda. In Rhode Island, kids have guzzled coffee milk – a mixture of coffee syrup and milk – since before the Great Depression.

And throughout New England, you can find many local craft beers and ciders.

A year in food

Spring

Many restaurants on the coast throw open their doors in April and stay open through October. Foragers head into the woods in search of tasty tender fiddleheads and ramps (a kind of wild leek).

Summer

Farmers markets fill with a bounty of fruits and vegetables, and this is the prime season for food festivals. It’s a popular time for heading to the coast for feasting on lobsters, clams and other seafood. If you like seafood, you’ll want to do the Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland in late July and early August for the freshest local lobster along with beer and wine tastings and other festivities. Staying in Maine, the Machias Wild Blueberry Festival offers plenty of Downeast-style food and fun, including blueberry farm tours and a whole lot of blueberry desserts. And throughout the region, summer days always make a good reason for clambakes.

The fall harvest brings out pumpkins, squash and apples – and competitions to celebrate the best. CO Leong/Shutterstock

Autumn

Once autumn arrives, the trees sport dazzling fall colors, and local farms begin to harvest produce like apples, squash, pumpkins and sweet potatoes. Every September, the Vermont town of Tunbridge celebrates the new season with their own World’s Fair full of local favorite foods made with ingredients sourced from the area's family farms.

Winter

New England’s winters don’t bring an end to the riches since innovative techniques allow winter growing (cold-hardy fresh greens). In March, maple syrup producers hold events where you can taste the first sap.

This article was adapted from the New England guidebook.