Many regard the state as a mere stepping stone to the 'real' New England, from whose tourist boom Connecticut has been spared. The upside is that Connecticut retains a more 'authentic' feel. The downside is a slow decaying of former heavyweights like Hartford and New London, where visitors can ponder the price of progress and get enthused about urban renewal. New Haven, home of Yale University, is one such place rewiring itself as a vibrant cultural hub.
Dense with historical attractions and the kind of bucolic nature that continues to inspire artists as it has for over a century, Connecticut begs for your attention and a well-deserved spot on your New England itinerary.
Your full-day tour begins by traveling along the scenic eastern coast of Connecticut 220 miles (354 km) toward Boston, Massachusetts. Stop at Cambridge to tour world-famous Harvard University. Stroll through Harvard Yard, see the huge Widener Library, and rub the shoe of the statue of John Harvard for good luck. Pass by two other institutions of higher learning — the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Cambridge College. Next, cross the Charles River into Boston and view the majestic Trinity Church in Copley Square. Then, follow along the 2.5-mile (4-km) Freedom Trail, a mostly brick path that leads to 16 historical sites including Faneuil Hall, the site of the Boston Massacre and Boston Common. Break for lunch (not included) at Quincy Market, where you can sample local favorites such as clam chowder and lobster rolls. After lunch, head to the site of the infamous Boston Tea Party. Throughout your tour, learn all about Boston's historical legacy and contemporary culture from your knowledgeable guide. In late afternoon, reboard your minivan for the trip back to New York. Your action-packed, 13-hour day trip to Boston concludes with your return to midtown Manhattan.
Immerse yourself in 19 acres of America's maritime history. Mystic Seaport encompasses a world-renowned preservation shipyard, a 19th-century seafaring village, and formal galleries where you'll find assorted permanent and rotating exhibits that explore America's relationship with the sea. Visit the actively working preservation shipyard where ships and boats of all sizes are restored and maintained. The Museum's 19th-century seafaring village including working trades like the Cooperage, Ship-smith, Print Shop and Ship Carver. Talk with staff, well versed in the activities trades of 19th-century maritime America, and watch them ply their skills. The village also features three tall ships, among them - the last vessel of her kind in the world - the Charles W. Morgan. Considered “crown jewel” of the Mystic Seaport collection, she has outlived all others of her kind. Climb aboard and go below!Not the traditional museum, Mystic Seaport offers seasonal boat rides, horse & carriage rides and planetarium programs (additional fees apply). Kids seven and under even have a place all their own–our Children’s Museum. Here, young sailors can swab the deck, move cargo, cook in the galley, dress in sailors’ garb, and even sleep in ships’ bunks. And to think people used to complain about the sailor’s life!Traditional skills are demonstrated for visitors during the warmer months by our roving Special Demonstration Squad. You may find them aloft, setting square sails, on the water, describing and demonstrating how a whaleboat was used, on the Village Green, performing the breeches buoy drill used by the U.S. Life-Saving Service or elsewhere around the grounds. You may be invited to help haul on a line or help rescue a "man" overboard!The 19th century has never felt more alive than in the formal exhibitions and maritime galleries. The Museum’s exhibition halls are brimming with permanent and changing exhibits that offer rare glimpses into other eras and cultures, including restored vessels, figureheads, ship carvings, vintage photography, and modern art.
Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love, welcomes you on a special one-day visit. Depart on the early train from New Haven, CT and, in under 2 hours, you'll be at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station, just blocks away from some of the most iconic historic sites in America. Join a hop-on hop-off tour for access to many points of interest in and around the city. Visit Independence Hall, Liberty Bell, Carpenter House, and other historic sites. Or visit some of the wonderful museums in the area including the new National Constitution Center and the new National Museum of American Jewish History. Some of the oldest churches and synagogues are in the historic area as well. If history isn't your thing, visit the famous Eastern State Penitentiary, the Simeone Foundation Automobile Museum, the famed Barnes Foundation museum and so much more. Take a load off your feet for an hour or two by having an included 2-course lunch at the Hard Rock cafe with Priority Seating.After a day of shopping, dining and sightseeing, walk around historic 30th Street rail station and enjoy some coffee and pastries before your relaxing rail trip back to New Haven.
All aboard! Leave the traffic problems at home while you relax aboard an Amtrak Regional Train for a day in New York. Take a nap on the comfortable roomy seats or stop by the Café Car. Before you know it, you'll be in Pennsylvania Station, New York. With a mid-morning arrival, it's just a few blocks to pick up your included tickets for a memorable hop-on hop-off tour of New York and Brooklyn. Stay on the bus or hop off at the stop of your choice. There's something to do at nearly every stop on a variety of loop tours. Visit museums, observatories, theaters, zoos, boat rides, and even a WWII aircraft carrier and a space shuttle. All are everlasting fun even if you've experienced them before. Enjoy the new One World Trade Center Observatory with a stop at the 9/11 Memorial Pool. Visit Brooklyn, the hottest, hippest upcoming area of New York with galleries, micro breweries, coffee bars galore and plenty of history! As you travel back to midtown, enjoy a meal in the center of Times Square. After visiting the original MACY's flagship store, you're just three blocks from Pennsylvania Station for the return trip to Hartford. You'll probably be thinking what to plan for the next New York trip!
We usually start 7:30 PM Friday and/or Saturday from Starbucks, 1070 Chapel Street, New Haven, opposite the Yale Center for British Art Please registrar so that we can contact you in case of changes or cancellations because of the weather and any other issues. We start from 1070 Chapel Street, go in a circle, and return near Starbucks. We suggest you wear comfortable shoes and clothing for our evening walk and bring along water to keep yourself hydrated. This tour operates in most weather conditions so please dress appropriately.Some of the places we will visit include: Skull and Bones Society, New Haven City Hall, New Haven Public Library, the Green, Grove Street Cemetery, and more.
Fields of Fire Adventure Park will challenge you in more ways than you thought possible! Set on 50 acres of beautiful Connecticut Woodlands, Fields Of Fire Adventure Park will challenge your body, mind and spirit. We have an Aerial Adventure Park with 5 courses with difficulties from beginner to intermediate to expert. The perfect activity for families who want a quick and memorable experience. We offer half days of climbing that will leave plenty of time to see the rest of Mystic. The perfect activity for families who want an exciting and memorable experience. Only 5 minutes from downtown Mystic and 15 minutes from both Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods casinos.Come enjoy 3 hours of climbing. All necessary equipment included.