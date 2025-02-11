For some, Connecticut is a mere stepping stone to the “real New England” – and as a result it retains a very authentic feel today. The Nutmeg State unfolds in incredible layers the longer you stick around. The coast is dotted with picturesque towns, harbors and stretches of public shoreline. Its interior features gentle hills, covered bridges, small shops and restaurants and churches founded by early settlers. All across the state, you’ll find culinary delights, maritime and literary history, and easy-to-navigate cities filled with culture and nightlife.

Here are some of our favourite things to do in Connecticut.

1. Climb aboard wooden ships at the Mystic Seaport Museum

A visit to the Mystic Seaport Museum is a hands-on experience with Connecticut’s maritime history. You won’t just look at pictures and read placards about rigging wooden ships and forging iron harpoons; you’ll watch people actually do these things. The museum is buzzing with much of the same work that would have taken place here in the 1800s when the whaling industry in Mystic was thriving.

Start with the indoor museum, which includes an art gallery and rotating exhibits. Then, wander the replica seaport village and the shipyard along the Mystic River, where you can climb aboard one of the museum’s most famous vessels, the Charles M. Morgan. It’s the only remaining wooden whaling ship in the world, and it sits out of the water at Mystic Seaport.

Planning tip: It’s easy to spend several hours at the museum. To make a full day of it, opt for the Mystic Seapass, which includes entrance to both the Mystic Seaport Museum and the Mystic Aquarium, just down the street.

2. Learn about the planet at Yale Peabody Museum

The dinosaur skeletons get a bit older every year that the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History is open. Founded by George Peabody in 1866, the museum’s extensive collection has 14 million specimens and objects, mapping the history of life on Earth. The cathedral-like building’s two-story great hall was built specifically to house the giant skeletons of extinct reptiles – including a beloved brontosaurus – which continue to be a major draw.

Planning tip: Next door to the museum is the Kline Science Buildings, which house Yale’s Geology Lab, Chemistry Lab and Biology Tower. Built in 1967, the tower was once the tallest building in New Haven and is a landmark to this day.

The famous Frank Pepe Pizzeria near Yale University. Jay Yuan/Shutterstock

3. Get “apizza” in New Haven

New York might be better known by a general audience, but for pizza aficionados, New Haven is the top dog. Frank Pepe opened Frank Pepe Pizzeria on Wooster St in 1925. His nephew opened what became Pepe’s long-standing rival, Sally’s Apizza, on the same street in 1938. Modern Apizza was already on the scene in 1934, and the three cemented the city’s status as a pizza destination with a uniquely New Haven twist: Neapolitan style with an extra thin crust that’s fired to a crispy, black char (don’t call it burnt).

The “newest” pizza spot is BAR, which opened in 1996 to serve a younger, hipper crowd. If you want to squeeze in more than one of these, start at BAR for lunch, where you should try their favorite mashed potato pie – served on an even thinner crust than the other spots – then get in one of the big three lines for dinner.

Planning tip: All four pizza places are within a mile or two of each other, and walking between them is a great way to see the Wooster and East Rock neighborhoods (and build up an appetite!).

4. Visit the Yale University Art Gallery

Yale University Art Gallery is really a museum boasting a stellar permanent collection, exciting exhibitions and free entry. It’s the oldest college art museum in the country, yet the free museum manages to feel fresh and current. The works include recognizable artists like Claude Monet, Vincent van Gogh, Paul Cézanne, Eva Hesse and Nick Cave.

Must-see collections include the gallery’s renowned collection of early Italian paintings, African sculptures and modern art, and American decorative arts, ancient coins and photography. Finally, round off your visit by popping into the rooftop terrace and sculpture garden, where you’ll find pieces by David Smith and Alexander Calder.

Detour: For a stimulating combination of coffee, books and art, start your day at Atticus Bookstore Cafe. This family-owned bookstore has been a staple in the city since 1975. Buy a book before ordering from the cafe counter, which serves hearty egg sandwiches and other tasty morning staples.

Yale University campus in the fall. Winston Tan/Shutterstock

5. Explore the Yale University campus

The intellectual heart of Connecticut can be found in New Haven, renowned around the world as one of the oldest universities in the US. Start your Yale University tour at the Cretaceous Garden alongside the Yale Peabody Museum, which leads to the main entrance on your right. Look up at the full-scale sculpture of a Torosaurus near the museum’s entrance, an accurate depiction based on fossilized evidence. Not far away is Roy Lichtenstein’s Modern Head sculpture at the base of Science Hill.

Other spots to see include Hillhouse Avenue Historic District, a mix of Picturesque, Villa, Greek Revival and Italianate architecture, and the Hewitt Quadrangle, the main plaza of Yale where students have gathered for centuries to lounge, study and protest. You’ll also want to stop by the Sterling Memorial Library, which contains 2.5 million books. In front of the entrance, you’ll notice the Women’s Table by Yale graduate Maya Linn, who also designed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

Planning tip: Some areas may be restricted to visitors, especially when classes are in session. Generally, you won’t have a chance to visit academic buildings, dorms or libraries unless you are part of an official school tour.

6. Relax with a classic beach read in Guilford

It’s a classic vacation combination when you can combine the salty air with the sound of the water. Dive into a books and beaches theme for exploring Guilford, a shoreline town where you’ll find thoughtfully curated independent bookstores and peaceful waterfront spots to read. Breakwater Books sits on a vibrant town green in a strip of boutiques, restaurants, a coffee shop and a chocolatier. Their small but enticing collection includes a thorough selection of local guides and history. Once you’ve picked your beach read, head to Jacobs Beach. This 25-acre Long Island Sound strand includes a playground and a boat launch.

7. Eat lobster roll at Guilford Lobster Pound

Lobster plays a starring role on New England’s menus. Lobsters are caught mere feet from your table at the Guilford Lobster Pound, where diners sit at picnic tables on the pier and savor decadent lobster rolls to the soundtrack of seagulls and other shore birds. The crustaceans are caught by the owner, Captain Bart Mansi, every morning. The Lobster Pound has been a family-fun business since it was opened in 1991.

Other notable, long-serving lobster shacks can be found dotting the Long Island Sound, including Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough, located in Noank, and Ford’s Lobster.

Hammonasset Beach State Park. Rachel Rose Boucher/Shutterstock

8. Go birding in Hammonasset Beach State Park

At Hammonasset Beach State Park, you’ll discover a 2-mile stretch of soft sand and a salt marsh via Willard’s Island Nature Trail. The National Audubon Society named Hammonasset a Globally Important Bird Area for the high concentration of rare and endangered species.

Detour: About 30 minutes away, across the Connecticut River, you’ll find excellent swimming conditions, bird-watching opportunities and a variety of trails at Rocky Neck State Park that can fill an entire day.

9. Explore the Connecticut River Valley by steam locomotive

As a traveler today, you can experience a slice of transportation history by riding a steam train and riverboat for a tour of the Connecticut River Valley. Board a vintage coach pulled by a steam locomotive at Essex Station for the narrated 90-minute scenic ride. You’ll chug through thick forests and small towns.

Detour: At Deep River Landing, leave the train and board the Becky Thatcher riverboat to cruise along the Connecticut River. There are multiple open-air decks from which you can view the riparian habitat of blue herons, egrets, cormorants and red-winged blackbirds. From February to March, you’re likely to spot bald eagles as they migrate to the region from Canada.

The historic Mark Twain house in Hartford, Connecticut. Dan Hanscom/Shutterstock

10. Tour Mark Twain’s family home

Mark Twain was a man of big dreams and strong opinions, and visitors to his former home in Hartford, the state capital, get a feel for that. The home was built in 1873, and Sam Clemens (Mark Twain was his pen name) moved in with his wife, Olivia, in 1874. Clemens wrote some of his most popular books in the Hartford house, including Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court.

Walking through the dark wood interior, there are layers of details to admire, all of which were restored through painstaking research after the home was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1963.

Planning tip: If you’re driving, you’ll find plenty of street parking in downtown Hartford and in adjacent neighborhoods, which are mostly pedestrian-friendly, too.

11. Traverse art history at Wadsworth Atheneum

Any visit to downtown Hartford should include the Wadsworth Atheneum, an art museum sprawling in both space and coverage. The collection includes 50,000 pieces spanning 5000 years, and it has been a cultural hub of Hartford since the 19th century.

Be sure to check out the Morgan Great Hall, where powerful American and European paintings from the 16th to 19th centuries climb deep blue walls to an arched white ceiling with dazzling skylights. There is so much to look at in this one room – you’ll want to have a seat to soak it all in.

Detour: Just a couple of blocks from the atheneum, walk to Hartford’s historic green heart and the oldest publicly funded park in the US, Bushnell Park.

12. Sip cider at Tree House Farm & Fermentory

Tree House Brewery is beloved by beer nerds who flock to their Massachusetts locations for world-renowned NEIPAs and other scrumptious styles. In 2023, they opened Tree House Farm & Fermentory in Woodstock, Connecticut, a verdant orchard where cider takes center stage. From Thursday to Sunday, guests are invited to visit the orchard and tasting room to enjoy their crisp hard ciders, surrounded by the apple trees.

Planning tip: The orchard requires reservations, which you can make on their site by ordering cider in advance (helping to maintain a peaceful atmosphere). Once you’ve made a purchase for a designated day, you can arrive any time during their operating orders to pick up your to-go order.

West Cornwall Bridge on the Housatonic River, Connecticut. DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

13. See covered bridges in Litchfield County

The best way to see the covered bridges among the hills of Litchfield County is by bike – and an electric bike is a big help. Covered Bridge Electric Bike has three locations for rentals where the knowledgeable staff will advise you on where and how far to venture in your allotted time. Their shop in the idyllic Cornwall is right next to the West Cornwall Covered Bridge. From here, cruise down a dirt road along the Housatonic River for about 8 miles to Great Falls, where it’s a short walk through the woods to the edge of the waterfall. The road of water is extra impressive in the spring and at scheduled dam release times.

Detour: Just down the road is Canaan, also known as Falls Village, where you can fuel up for the return trip at Mountainside Cafe with its farm-to-table menu.

14. Go antique browsing in Woodbury

Connecticut is legendary for its antiques, and you’ll find plenty of good finds at mom-and-pop shops and flea markets. On the western border of Connecticut is Woodbury, known as the “Antiques Capital of Connecticut.” This picturesque town has more than a dozen shops along its main street, each offering collections of furniture, artwork and collectibles spanning centuries.

For those who enjoy the thrill of the hunt, the Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market in New Milford is a must. Just 20 minutes drive from Woodbury, the expansive outdoor market houses hundreds of vendors and is one of the largest in New England.

Planning tip: Check shop and market operating hours in advance, and bring cash with you.

Gillette Castle in East Haddam, Connecticut. Ritu Manoj Jethani/Shutterstock

15. Tour quirky Gillette Castle

Gillette Castle’s mysterious design came out of the imagination of William Gillette, a famous actor in the late 19th and 20th centuries, who played Sherlock Holmes on stage. He built the medieval-inspired, rough-cut stone structure in 1919, filling the 14,000 sq ft castle with puzzling doors and elaborate wood carvings that reflected his theatrical flair. Even the furnishings inside were designed by Gillette.

The 24-room castle sits on the southernmost Seven Sisters hills, 200ft above the Connecticut River. Tours, $6 for ages 13 and over, are self-guided with a number of viewpoints provided, and you’ll see unusual architectural features, including complicated locks and a series of mirrors that let Gillette look in on adjoining rooms.

Planning tip: From May 1 to September 30, you can reserve a campsite at the state park and enjoy river and castle views for just $5 per person, per night.

16. Hike the Sleeping Giant

According to Quinnipiac legend, the landscape of Sleeping Giant was formed when the spirit of Hobbomock stamped his foot in frustration, causing the earth to rise. But a benevolent spirit stepped in to prevent further damage. Kiehtan cast a spell on Hobbomock and he fell into a deep slumber, forming land that looks like a body in repose.

In 1924, the land was preserved as Sleeping Giant State Park, located 18 miles north of New Haven in Hamden. Today, there are 40 miles of trails for exploring the forest and basalt rock formations. Two bring you to the stone tower at the top of Sleeping Giant. At the base of the park are sloping fields perfect for a post-hike picnic with scenic views.

Dinosaur tracks at Dinosaur State Park in Connecticut. iStockphoto/Getty Images

17. Walk among dinosaurs at Dinosaur State Park

Thousands of tracks were uncovered in the Connecticut River Valley at a construction site in 1966, when a worker flipped over a slab of concrete to reveal the curious prints. Pressed into the earth 190 million years ago, they’re widely considered the best-preserved dinosaur tracks in North America. Most scientists agree the largest of the tracks were made by a carnivorous creature that was about 15ft tall and 20ft long from nose to tail. Dinosaur State Park was established to protect the prints and educate the public on Connecticut’s Jurassic species.

18. Explore the Berkshire Mountains at state parks

If you’re seeking tranquility, Housatonic Meadows State Park, nestled in a peaceful riverside valley shaded by big pine trees, offers a serene setting perfect for fly fishing in the foothills of the Berkshire Mountains in the state’s northwest corner.

Just 20 minutes north, you can even walk a portion of the Appalachian Trail at Mt Riga State Park, where the Undermountain Trail connects to the AT and includes a loop to Bear Mountain, the highest point in Connecticut at 2316ft, offering a breathtaking view.