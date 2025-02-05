Set your sights on an epic traverse – the Appalachian Trail (AT). One of the world’s most famous long-distance hikes, the Appalachian Trail stretches for nearly 2200 miles from Georgia to Maine, passing through every state in New England except for Rhode Island. Even if you have limited time, you can still enjoy some marvelous day (or overnight) hikes along this legendary trail. But before you go, brush up on some essential tips for hiking the Appalachian Trail.

This massive trail has unique features and a special culture that has built up around it. Before you hike the Appalachian Trail, read up on trail conditions and advice from people who have successfully completed the trek. Read on to discover where to go, when to go to, and the right lingo to use when you get there.

Driving through the fall foliage to Mt Greylock, Massachusetts. PM10/Getty Images

Getting there: where to hike the Appalachian Trail

Connecticut & Massachusetts

The AT rolls for 52 miles through the northwest of Connecticut, taking you through hardwood forests and a scenic stretch of the Housatonic River. Heading north, the trail travels a north-south corridor in the far west of Massachusetts. This is Berkshires country, and you’ll traverse 3491ft Mt Greylock, the highest point in Massachusetts.

Vermont

The aptly named Green Mountains make a photogenic setting for a hike – particularly in the fall when the changing leaves provide a spectacular backdrop. The trail through the southern part of the state has fairly gentle elevation gains – making it a good option if you want to avoid the hefty climbs elsewhere.

New Hampshire

The Granite State incorporates plenty of challenging ascents into the journey, with more miles above tree line than any other state. Coming from Vermont, the trail crosses the Connecticut River at Hanover – a convenient place to base for a day hike. The trail winds its way northeast, taking you through the dramatic White Mountains. Wind and rain here can create dangerous conditions. Sprinkled throughout the White Mountains, Appalachian Mountain Club huts (outdoors.org) offer bunk beds, dinner and breakfast, though you must book in advance.

Maine

If you’re up for the most challenging stretch of the AT, set your sights on Maine. The state has 282 miles of the trail, including what many describe as its hardest single mile: the Mahoosuc Notch, a gorge strewn with boulders requiring tricky scrambles and tight squeezes. Maine is also home to the wildest section of the hike: the 100 Mile Wilderness, a remote stretch of forests, mountains and lakes which runs between Monson and the edge of Baxter State Park.

Wildflowers in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, North Carolina. Michael Warren/Getty Images

What is the best time to hike the Appalachian trail?

June through early October is prime hiking season. If you plan to make it to the end of the trail atop Mt Katahdin, get there before October 15, as the peak can be closed thereafter owing to dangerous conditions created by snow and ice.

Do you need to be in great shape to hike the Appalachian trail?

Stretching across over 2000 miles, the Appalachian Trail has segments that vary in difficulty. Section hikes around Shenandoah National Park and Great Smoky Mountains National Park can accommodate casual hikers who aren’t in Olympic athlete-level shape, but other areas and thru-hikes will challenge even seasoned hikers. The Hunt Trail – the final section of the Appalachian Trail – follows Katahdin Stream for a 5.2-mile (one way) hike with a 4188ft elevation gain. From here, routes to the top of Mt Katahdin require hikers to have excellent endurance and an iron will.

The hardest way to the top involves taking the 3.2-mile Helon Taylor Trail (starting at Roaring Brook) up to Pamola Peak, and continuing via the Knife Edge for the final 1.1 miles. This last bit lives up to its name, as you’ll be traveling along a narrow rocky traverse (4ft wide in parts) with steep drop-offs on both sides. It’s more of a technical hike, and you’ll need focus and agility. Those afraid of heights should steer clear. Be sure to register at the gatehouse before setting out, and after you’ve returned safely.

Backpackers pass a marked tree on the Appalachian Trail. Getty Images/iStockphoto

How can I hike the Appalachian trail safely?

Travelers should protect themselves in case of theft, illness or car accidents. Your regular homeowner insurance, auto insurance and health insurance may offer certain coverage while traveling, but be sure to check your policies. If you’re coming from overseas, it’s wise to purchase travel insurance. If something goes wrong, the high cost of medical care in the USA can be staggering. Once you have travel insurance covered, prepare for a safe hike by familiarizing yourself with Appalachian Trail resources, insects, water sources, weather and lingo.

Resources

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC) is an excellent resource, with info on thru-hiking, section hiking and day hiking, including links to some of the top day hikes in each state. The ATC also publishes some of the best maps for the trail.

Insects

Black flies can be a nuisance from spring through fall, but are particularly bad from early May to mid-June. Also vigilant checking yourself and your travel companions for ticks at the end of each day, as these can cause serious illnesses like Lyme Disease.

Weather

Always be prepared for bad weather, which can be the biggest challenge on the hike. Heavy rain and extreme heat and humidity can take a big toll, and if your gear gets wet, it can be hard to pull yourself out of a slump. Make sure your equipment is up to scratch and if you’re planning a long outing, it’s helpful to build in some down days to recover or wait out the storms.

Water

In general, you’ll find water from natural sources all along the trail. That said, you’ll need to treat it either by filtering or using chemical treatment.

A mile marker on the Appalachian Trail in the White Mountains, New Hampshire. Scott Biales DitchTheMap/Shutterstock

Appalachian Trail Lingo

Rub shoulders with Appalachian Trail veterans by learning the lingo hikers use here. Here are some of the key terms and phrases to know.

Bear bag: Pack containing food that’s suspended (by rope or cable) out of reach of bears.

Cowboy camping: Camping without tent or other shelter – just a sleeping bag and pad under the open sky.

Lean-to: A three-sided open shelter.

Mountain money: Toilet paper.

Section hiker: A hiker who tackles the Appalachian Trail on days-long outings spread across multiple years.

Thru-hiker: Someone attempting to hike the entire trail in one continuous journey.

Slackpacking: Hiking without your backpack (or with just a daypack); someone else carries your gear or picks you up at day’s end.

Trail name: The nickname you acquire on the trail.

Zero day: A day in which no miles are hiked owing to rest or resupply.

What do I need to bring?

Now that you know the top tips for hiking the Appalachian Trail, make sure to pack the right gear to get you through the trip. In addition to essentials like a backpack, your best camping gear and a sleeping bag, it’s a good idea for AT hikers to also invest in a good bear bag. Any food you bring on the trail to fuel your hike could attract hungry animals, but a bear bag should keep them away.

This article was adapted from the New England guidebook published in January 2025.