Welcome to Maine
Outdoor adventurers can race white-water rapids, cycle the winding shore roads or kayak beside playful harbor seals. For slower-paced fun, there are plenty of antique shops, cozy lobster shacks, charming inns and locally brewed beer on hand.
And, oh, did we mention the lobster?
Top experiences in Maine
Maine activities
Narrated Sightseeing Tour of Portland Maine Aboard a Vintage Fire Engine
Portland Fire Engine Co. operates a unique narrated sightseeing tour of Portland, Maine aboard a Vintage Fire Engine. We explore the peninsula of Portland and its many lighthouses and forts as well as the amazing architectural buildings hidden inside the cobble stoned streets that make up our wonderful city. The tour is a great way of reliving Portland’s past. Viewing the area while high up on the Fire Engine gives amazing views of Casco Bay as well as fantastic opportunities for photographs. The tours are approximately 50 minutes in length and are fully narrated by a very knowledgeable guide while displaying high resolution photographs from the Maine Historical Society via our on-board multimedia system, which includes a large flat LED TV. Tours require a minimum of 4 passengers to run, with a maximum of 13 people per Engine. Larger groups/parties will be split up allowing time for shopping, eating, or just exploring the Old Port.
Full Day Maine Lighthouse Trail from New Hampshire
You will depart from New Hampshire at 7:30am for a 1-day tour to see 5 different lighthouses in Maine. The first stop is a visit to Stonewall Kitchen for a sampling of their products. Stonewall Kitchen is a leading producer of jams, jellies, and relishes in New England. They put out 50 different products to sample and taste. Next it is on to Nubble Light, one of the most photographed lighthouses on the Maine Coast. There is a gift shop, artist painting and an ice-cream stand. Lunch will feature a Maine Lobster Lunch (chicken option is also available). Then it is on to visit the Portland Headlight and learn why George Washington commissioned a fort at this point and ordered a signal fire to be lit. The tour continues and you will see either the lighthouse at Spring Point or Bug Light. Several lighthouses will be seen today, while learning how the lighthouses are maintained and the many chores of the lighthouse keepers.A brief stop will be made at Kennebunkport Maine for shopping.The tour is approximately 9 hours and ends when you return to your original departure point.
Private Sunset Charter on a Vintage Lobster Boat
Each charter includes a captain as well as a deckhand who will serve as your guide. You will meet your guide at Bell Buoy Park, 72 Commercial Street, Portland ME. This is adjacent to the Casco Bay Lines Ferry Terminal. Your guide will escort you down the ramp to the water taxi dock and assist you with boarding MONHEGAN, our vintage lobster boat.We will depart Portland Harbor and pass by Bug Light, Fort Gorges, Spring Point Ledge Light, and Fort Scammel as we make our way toward Portland Head Light. Your guide will point out these and other interesting sights as well as any wildlife we encounter. If you wish, you can bring aboard food or beverages, and your guide will be happy to assist in serving. MONHEGAN is stocked with glassware, plates, and utensils. We provide a cooler with ice and bottled water on all charters. Alcohol may be responsibly consumed by our guests of legal age. From Portland Head Light, your captain will navigate through some of the islands of Casco Bay. You will watch Maine's rocky, tree-lined coast slip by as you relax on our deck chairs. MONHEGAN is a very stable vessel, and she is outfitted with a retractable weather cover so your comfort aboard is assured. As the sun gets low and bathes Casco Bay in golden light, your captain will round Great Diamond Island and turn into the setting sun for the final leg of your cruise. You will be treated to views of Portland's skyline silhouetted by the setting sun. Throughout the cruise, guests will find ample opportunities for photos. Can you imagine a more perfect finish to your day in Maine?
10-Day New England Fall Foliage Tour including Cape Cod
Day1Start your adventure Merrimack, New Hampshire. The Merrimack Premium Outlets will be open and we will offer complimentary transportation to the Outlets or to the Anheuser Busch Brewery for a tour and a tasting. This evening, we will welcome you to New England with a welcome drink and dinner. Dinner includedDay 2Travel to coastal Maine and explore the Light House Trail. The first stop will be at Nubble Light, one of the most photographed points in Maine. This will be followed by a New England Lobster Lunch. In the afternoon, you'll visit Portland and the famous Portland Head Light as well as other lighthouses in the area. Breakfast & Lunch includedDay 3Enjoy a cruise of Squam Lake, used as the setting in the movie "On Golden Pond". Enjoy a gourmet box lunch or lunch at Walter's Basin restaurant before having an interactive experience at the Squam Lake at the Squam Lake Science Center staring New Hampshire Wildlife. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 4Have a "Taste of Vermont". Your first stop is at the Cabot Creamery Annex for a sampling of some of Vermont's finest Cheeses.We will continue on to Cold Holler where you can enjoy a taste of Apple Cider and lunch on your own at the Apple Core Dinner. We will stop to see how maple syrupp is made and a tasting on the way back. Breakfast includedDay 5Travel to the top of Cannon Mountain by Aerial Tram. In the afternoon, cross the Kancamagus Highway, which offers some of the most dramatic fall colors and scenic covered bridges. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 6Visit Newport, Rhode Island and enjoy a sail aboard a schooner around Newport Harbor followed by a tour on one of the historic Mansions. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 7Enjoy a tour of historic Boston. The first stop is the USS Constitution. Next see the Old North Church and Paul Revere's home. Visit Quincy Market for shopping and lunch. In the afternoon, see the State House, Boston Common, Trinity Church and other Boston Highlights. Breakfast includedDay 8Enjoy a full narrated historic tour of Nantucket, famous as the world's foremost whaling port in the 18th century. The tour covers The Old Mill, "Sconset" Village with its rose-covered cottages, Low Beach, Sankaty Head Lighthouse, Cranberry bogs and Nantucket moors. That evening, you'll enjoy a New England Lobster dinner.Day 9Tour Cape Cod National Sea Shore on the way to Provincetown. In the afternoon, enjoy a whale-watching cruise or a Cape Cod Dune Tour. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 10On the last day, tour Hyannis with stops at the Kennedy Memorial before continuing onto the JFK Presidential Library.
Full Day White Mountain Tour with Aerial Tram
This 1-day tour to the White Mountains in New Hampshire will take you past the Lake District, a popular tourist destination in the summer time. Then you will travel across the Kancamagus Highway, that is known to be one of the most scenic roads in New England. Frequent stops will be made to view the spectacular scenery and allow a walk along the cascading streams. A stop will be made at the White Mountain Visitors Center where you can enjoy lunch on your own and watch the movie on the creation of the park.After lunch you'll continue on to the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tram for a ride to the top of Cannon Mountain for a spectacular panoramic view. On a clear day, you will be able to enjoy scenic views of the mountains of New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Canada, and New York. At the summit there are walking paths, an observation deck, cafeteria, and restrooms. The last stop of the day will be a visit to the “Old Man in the Mountain Memorial.” This last stop requires walking over a relatively flat path along the shores of Profile Lake.
MetroDemic Scavenger Hunt in Portland
Race to save Portland from a deadly epidemic. This off-beat game is played by teams of 2-4 people. Armed with only your wits and your cell phones, you will try to help a team of completely inept scientists discover the cure to a mysterious disease known as “the playgue”.As you walk to different outbreaks within a 4 block radius (starting Pioneer Courthouse Square), be prepared to solve scavenger hunt questions, pub-style trivia, and brain puzzles at each location to earn points. Points earned are lives saved. Your entire team must work together using their collective knowledge and the ability to find all of the world’s information on their mobile phones.The game permits up to 2 pauses in case the kids create a bio-hazard or your sister-in-law starts complaining about blisters. This self-guided event can be played on any smartphone or tablet device. Your team can start whenever they are ready, as long as it is during daylight hours.