© Henk Meijer/Alamy
The only national park in all of New England, Acadia offers unrivaled coastal beauty and activities for both leisurely hikers and adrenaline junkies. Most people spend about three days here, which is just enough to take in the park highlights. But you could easily spend a week, taking in mountaintop hikes, bike rides, scenic drives and shoreline strolls, as well as leaving time to relax on the shores of Echo Lake or Sand Beach.
Acadia National Park
Don't leave the park without driving – or hiking – to the 1530ft summit of Cadillac Mountain. For panoramic views of Frenchman Bay, walk the paved 0.5…
Acadia National Park
On clear days, the glassy waters of this 176-acre pond reflect the image of Penobscot Mountain like a mirror. A stroll around the pond and its surrounding…
Acadia National Park
One of Acadia's most surprising features is this beautiful stretch of sandy shoreline tucked between mountains on the east side of Mount Desert Island…
Acadia National Park
Waves rush into a natural opening carved into the rocks to create a thunderous splash, reaching high into the air when conditions are right. Steps from…
Acadia National Park
Ringed with lush forests and nestled between the slopes of two mountains, Echo Lake makes for a lovely escape from the crowds on the busier eastern side…
Abbe Museum at Sieur de Monts Spring
Acadia National Park
This summertime offshoot of the Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor is located at the Sieur de Monts Spring area inside Acadia National Park. This was the original…
Acadia National Park
This fjord-like embayment is one of the most striking natural features in Acadia. It was formed by glaciers and makes for a picturesque backdrop to a…
Acadia National Park
Botany buffs will appreciate the detail of these acre-sized botanic gardens, which show 12 of Acadia's biospheres in miniature, from bog and coniferous…
Filter by interest:
