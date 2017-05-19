Welcome to Providence
Once destined to become an industrial relic, Providence's fate was spared when Buddy Cianci, its then controversial two-time mayor, rolled out a plan to revitalize the downtown core by rerouting subterranean rivers, reclaiming land and restoring historic facades. It created a city where history's treasures are integrated into a creative present, not simply memorialized; where three centuries of architectural styles are unified in colorful urban streetscapes that are at once bold, beautiful and cooler than cool.
A large student population here helps keep the city's social and arts scenes lively and current.
You will need to advise your pickup location, flight details and the time you wish to be picked up in order to complete your reservation. Your transfer purchase will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver (includes your provider's contact information) -- it's that easy!When your stay is over, you’ll be met at your hotel by a professional driver and driven in a comfortable private vehicle to the Providence TF Green Airport (PVD). Choose from either a sedan, for up to three passengers, a sports utility vehicle, for up to five passengers, or a stretch limousine, for up to eight passengers. This airport transportation service operates from Newport, Providence, Warwick, Smithfield, North Kingstown or Bristol accommodations.Price is per person, based on three passengers per sedan, five per sports utility vehicle or eight per limousine.
When making a booking for this private arrival transfer from the Providence TF Green Airport to your chosen destination, you will need to advise your flight details and your destination details to complete your reservation. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Upon arrival at the Providence TF Green Airport (PVD), you'll be met by your professional driver. Choose from either a sedan, for up to three passengers, a sports utility vehicle, for up to five passengers, or a stretch limousine, for up to eight passengers. Once you’re settled comfortably in your spacious private vehicle, you’ll be driven straight to your Newport, Providence, Warwick, Smithfield, North Kingstown or Bristol. accommodation.Price is per person, based on three passengers per sedan, five per sports utility vehicle or eight per limousine.
All aboard! Leave the traffic problems at home while you relax aboard an Amtrak Regional train for a day in New York. Take a nap on the comfortable roomy seats or stop by the Café Car. Before you know it, you'll be in Pennsylvania Station, New York. With a mid-morning arrival, it's just a few blocks to pick up your included tickets for a memorable hop-on hop-off tour of New York. Stay on the bus or hop off at the stop of your choice. There's something to do at nearly every stop on a variety of loop tours. Visit museums, observatories, theaters, zoos, boat rides, and even a WWII aircraft carrier and a space shuttle. All are everlasting fun even if you've experienced them before. Enjoy the new One World Trade Center Observatory with a stop at the 9/11 Memorial Pool. Visit Brooklyn, the hottest, hippest upcoming area of New York with galleries, micro breweries, coffee bars galore and plenty of history! As you travel back to midtown, enjoy a meal at a local Times Square restaurant. After visiting the original MACY's flagship store, you're just three blocks from Pennsylvania Station for the return trip to Providence, RI. You'll probably be thinking what to plan for the next New York trip!
Take the kids for a one-day experience of one of the USA's oldest cities, Boston. Founded in 1630, over 100 years before the Declaration of Independence, Boston was the site of the beginning of the Revolutionary War and three of the Declaration signers are buried there -- Samuel Adams, John Hancock, and Robert Treat Paine.After a relaxing railroad trip from Providence, enjoy a tour around the city, where you can hop on and off to see the many sites including Boston Common, the USS Constitution, Faneuil Hall, the Old State House and so much more. See the story, the ships and more at the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum. If you're a sports fan, take a side trip to see famous Fenway Park, home of the Red Sox! With all that touring you'll enjoy your included 2-course lunch at Hard Rock Cafe with Priority Seating. Go to the front of the line and show the hostess your voucher and you'll be escorted to your seat in no time. After a memorable day like this, the kids will be fast asleep on the evening train back to Providence, RI.
After meeting your guide across the street from Providence City Hall at 12pm, you'll begin a walking tour on this one-of-a-Kind food tasting tour. This fully-narrated guided tour will visits at least six food tasting locations in the Downcity Arts District neighborhood. Delicious food tastings are served from both casual eateries serving up approachable, local farm-to-table comfort food to award winning fine dining plating fresh creative dishes. A few stops include a tasting and briefing on the art of 'bao' making (Chinese filled steam bun); a Parisian-inspired café, where guests partake in the pleasures of seasonal, wholesome goodness; a coal-fired, made from scratch gourmet favorite; and a non-traditional, experimental bakery stand serving up inventive sweet and savory snacks.Between bites and samplings, you’ll get an insider’s view of the Providence Downcity's hot modern day culinary landscape, where food, art and architecture collide in a very walkable, scenic, diverse small city. Your expert guide with share their knowledge of epicurean favorites, hidden murals and art, architectural gems, hidden speakeasies and local festivals and entertainment to be found in the creative capital.Sample Tasting Locations: Ellie's Bakery & Cafe - A Parisian inspired bakery filled with goodness and prepared with responsibly sourced local ingredients Rogue Island Local Kitchen & Bar - An "approachable farm to table" casual eatery focused on Rhode Island's local food system that includes a wide selection of craft beers and spirits Tom's Bao Bao - Brand new to the United States, this fresh artisanally-crafted Chinese street food is from a 1200 year old tradition in China using historical recipes adapted to the US market Providence Coal Fired Pizza - Rhode Island's first and only coal-fired pizza made from scratch using local ingredients (a frequent visitor on all the top pizza lists in the United States) North Bakery - A non-traditional American bakery rooted in community agriculture for the freshest and highest quality ingredients. The experimental combinations of savory and sweet are what make this neighborhood gem worth seeking out Gracie's - A seasonally inspired fine dining establishment focused on fresh local ingredients, some grown on their own rooftop. A Prestigious, AAA 4 Diamond Award Winner 5 years in a row The tour will end at Gracie's on Washington Street at approximately 3pm - 3:15pm.
Day 1: Meet & greet in NYC in the morning with your new tour mates. We travel north to New York's Hudson Valley region. We take a group hike in the Mohonk Preserve with its dramatic cliffs and views. After our hike, we go to the Brooklyn Cider House to sample crisp, dry ciders and celebrate the bounty of this famous apple region. Late afternoon we will drive to Albany for the night. Day 2: Today we explore the rugged beauty of Vermont, stopping to sample the flavors of the state throughout the day. Driving along must-see Route 100, you will feel like you've entered a Norman Rockwell painting. Famous for its pastoral farmlands and agricultural bounty, we make multiple stops along the route at various cider mills, dairy farms, breweries and maple sugar shacks, exploring the flavours that make Vermont farm products so desirable. Some highlights include Long Trail Brewery, Cabot Creamery and Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Factory. The State of Vermont also has the most breweries per capita, giving us many options for exploring a variety of beer styles. We arrive in the university town of Burlington for the night and explore one of the best "beer cities" in the USA.Day 3: Free morning to further explore downtown Burlington with its car-free centre, interesting shops and cafes. In the afternoon we head to New Hampshire. In Franconia Notch State Park, we take a group hike before heading to Woodstock, NH for the evening.Day 4: We traverse the White Mountains of New Hampshire along the Kancamagus Highway; one of the most scenic drives in the U.S. Stops along the way for photographing the landscape and taking short hikes to enjoy the remote wilderness of the area. We continue on through the State of Maine, arriving in Bar Harbor for the evening.Day 5: We spend the entire day exploring Acadia National Park, visiting highlights of the park and a hike on Cadillac Mountain. In the evening, we return back to town for an optional Sunset Whale Watching Tour.Day 6: Taking the scenic coastal route, we stop in quaint villages and roadside clam shacks for lunch and Freeport, ME; headquarters of LL Bean. Free time to shop the outlets. We visit the colonial city of Portsmouth, NH to explore downtown and its famous breweries. Arriving in Boston, we dine in Cambridge with free time to explore the campus of Harvard University.Day 7: Free day to explore Boston. Walk the length of the Freedom Trail, taking in historical sites of the city. An opportunity to tour breweries, visit Fenway Park and the most known bar in Boston, Cheers! You guide will make tailored suggestions according to your interests.Day 8: Making our way back to New York, we make stops along coastal towns. We may stop at the beach for a swim in the Atlantic Ocean, artsy small coastal communities or a stop in the hip college town of Providence. We drive to the hotel in New York City for the end of the tour.