Bostonians aren’t afraid of a little weather. When winter comes to New England, locals bundle up and embrace the season. Whether you prefer to go outside and play or to stay active indoors, here are the 11 best things to do in Boston in winter.

1. Light up the night at Christopher Columbus Park and Rose Kennedy Greenway

Starting in late November or early December, the parks in downtown Boston shine with thousands of twinkling holiday lights. At Christopher Columbus Park, the 260ft trellis is illuminated in its entirety, creating a magical walkway to the sea. From here, you can stroll over to the Rose Kennedy Greenway to experience Hatchlings, a solar-powered light installation by Studio HHH.

Advertisement

Planning tip: Both parks host events and activities throughout the season, including the festive trellis lighting in late November, waterfront fireworks on New Year’s Eve, and various outdoor art exhibits on the Greenway. Check their calendars to see what’s happening when you’re in town.

2. Get festive at the Snowport Holiday Market

In November and December, one corner of the Seaport District is transformed into a winter wonderland, aka Snowport. Sample tantalizing bites from local food trucks; sip hot chocolate or thematic cocktails; listen to live music at the Jingle Bar; create your own snowglobe in the Crafting Corner; and kiss your loved one under a photogenic Mistletoe Arch. Best of all, you can browse for holiday gifts among the handcrafted wares of more than 100 creators (many of them local), including clothing, jewelry, foodstuffs, housewares and more. If you miss Snowport, you can still check out The Current nearby, which includes nine distinct pop-up shops that are open through the end of February.

Planning tip: Snowport is popular and often crowded, so consider downloading the app and reserving an entrance time for your party.

Larz Anderson Park in Brookline, Massachusetts. Hattanas/Shutterstock

3. Hit the slopes at Larz Anderson Park

Larz Anderson Park covers more than 65 acres around a soaring hilltop in Brookline. Come winter, this is prime sledding territory, with slopes of varying grades and heights, and glorious city views from the hilltop. From December through February there’s also a public skating rink (with skate rental available), making for a fun-filled winter outing.

Detour: Also on the grounds, the Andersons’ historic carriage house now contains the impressive Larz Anderson Auto Museum, displaying 32 vintage automobiles and carriages from the couple’s collection.

4. Learn to salsa or bachata at Havana Club

It doesn’t matter how low the mercury drops, the temperature inside Havana Club in Cambridge is hot, hot, hot! This is the Boston area’s best Latin dance party, six nights a week. The dances of choice are bachata and salsa: come early for a lesson and stay late to show off your moves. No partner required.

Planning tip: Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights are for ages 18 and over, and no alcohol is served. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights are 21 and over.

Advertisement

New England Aquarium. James Kirkikis/Shutterstock

5. Travel to the tropics at the New England Aquarium

If you’re more of a snowbird longing for the tropics, Boston has a solution for that. New England Aquarium transports you straight to the Amazon rainforest, the Indo-Pacific coral reef, and other warm-weather destinations. Best of all, the centerpiece Giant Ocean Tank showcases the creatures of the Caribbean Sea. (Pay no attention to those penguins you pass on the way there.)

Detour: If you're looking for lunch after your visit to the aquarium, walk over to Boston Public Market, an indoor artisanal food market. It’s also a great place to buy souvenirs, including many handcrafted and edible options.

6. Go ice skating on the Frog Pond

Boston Common is the oldest public park in America and the green heart of the city. It is Boston’s gathering place for celebrations, rallies, picnics, outdoor theater, softball games and - from November to March - ice skating. Surrounded by snow-covered parkland, light-strung trees and downtown city lights, skating on the Frog Pond is Boston’s most romantic and iconic winter activity.

Local tip: Need a warmup drink? Skip the Frog Pond cafe and go across the street to the Thinking Cup to indulge in a decadent French hot chocolate.

7. Reach for the stars at Coit Observatory

On Wednesday nights when the skies are clear, the Boston University astronomy department welcomes the public into the Coit Observatory to peer through its fancy telescopes and gaze into the heavens. Actual astronomers are on hand to tell you where to look and what you are seeing. In winter, that might include the Geminids or Quadrantids meteor showers, and the constellations Orion and Gemini. The giant reddish star Aldebaran (the red eye of Taurus the bull) may also light up the winter sky.

Planning tip: Reserve your ticket online on the Thursday before, starting at 11am.

Sacco's Bowl Haven. Kimberly Maroon/Lonely Planet

8. Try candlepin bowling at Sacco’s Bowl Haven

Candlepin bowling is a classic New England pastime – a regional variation on 10-pin that uses cylindrical pins and smaller balls. Give it a whirl at Sacco’s Bowl Haven in Somerville, and follow up with gourmet pizza and craft beers from American Flatbread. Guaranteed win for all ages.

Planning tip: Reserve your bowling lane(s) in advance! Unfortunately, weekend reservations are available only for large groups (eight or more). Fortunately, you can eat pizza and drink beer while you wait for a lane.

9. Catch a dance party or a drag show at Club Café

On the border between the Back Bay and the South End, the legendary Club Café is Boston’s glossiest gay nightlife extravaganza. The calendar is packed with events, starting with Drag Bingo on Monday and ending with a Tea Dance on Sunday afternoon. If you’re looking for a place to shed your winter blues and let loose, consider one of the weekend dance parties.

Planning tip: Keep your eye on the club’s calendar for burlesque, comedy, cabaret, drag and all manner of gender-bending entertainment.

The Arnold Arboretum in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Denis Tangney Jr/Getty Images

10. Take a winter tour at Arnold Arboretum

In the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain, southwest of downtown, Arnold Arboretum is an urban oasis that is treasured by locals year-round. Stop at the Visitor Center to pick up a map of the Winter Tour, which highlights winter-blooming plants and berries, evergreens, and ornamental bark. The Conifer Collection laden with snow is a sight to behold.

Detour: After a walk in the woods, walk a few blocks east on Centre St to warm up with a fancy coffee or glass of vino from Jadu. It’s a coffee shop by day, wine bar at night (closed from 3pm to 5pm to make the switch).

11. Sweat it out at Moki sauna village

Do winter the Nordic way at this urban outdoor wellness center with newly-opened locations in the Allston and South Boston neighborhoods. Indulge in wood-fired saunas and refreshing cedar plunge pools. Heat up in the sauna, cool down in the pool, relax by the fire in the outdoor lounge. Repeat.

Planning tip: Moki provides towels and sandals for the sauna. Bring your bathing suit!