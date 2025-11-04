Jessie Diggins has spent much of her life gliding through snow at breathtaking speeds... and making history while doing it. The Minnesota native became the first American cross-country skier to win Olympic gold in 2018 and followed it up with some silver and bronze medals in Beijing.

Now, as she gears up for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, she’s balancing the demands of training with her newest title: brand ambassador for Saatva, the official sleep partner of Team USA and the LA28 Games. Because when you spend your life chasing finish lines, recovery isn’t optional; it’s absolutely vital.

Between training for the Olympics in Vermont, racing across Europe and unwinding in her current home base of Wakefield, Massachusetts, Diggins sat down with Lonely Planet to talk about her favorite destinations, her travel must-haves and the adventure that still tops her bucket list.

Diggins smiles big at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup. Modica/NordicFocus, via Jessie Digins

Where do you call home? What do you love about it?

I grew up in Afton, Minnesota, about 30 minutes east of St Paul. My parents still live there, and my sister’s nearby, so that will always be home. But my husband and I also have a place in Wakefield, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston, and I train in Stratton, Vermont. What I love about Wakefield is the people. Everyone’s so kind and supportive... and now they all know me as “the girl who skis on the road.” It’s become a fun little community thing.

What do you look for in a destination, particularly when you’re traveling for pleasure and not work?

Most of my travel revolves around training or racing, but when it’s for fun, I’m drawn to places with mountains or the ocean. I love hearing waves crash, but I’m equally happy hiking and camping. Somewhere like Hawaii, where you can do both, really speaks to me...it’s that mix of adventure and calm.

What’s the once-in-a-lifetime, epic travel experience you can’t stop talking about?

A few years ago, my husband and I went to Torres del Paine in Patagonia and hiked the W Trek. We camped, picnicked and just soaked in the beauty of it all. Being surrounded by those wild mountains, disconnected from everything, was so awe-inspiring. It’s something I’ll remember forever.

What’s the best meal you’ve had while traveling?

When we were in Patagonia, we stayed at this amazing place called EcoCamp. It’s run on solar and turbine energy, and every night they served these beautiful four-course dinners...super fresh and local, lots of vegetables and seafood. It was gourmet yet simple, and somehow tasted even better after hiking all day.

What are the non-negotiables in your carry-on?

Sleep is huge for me. I always travel with my silk eye mask from Saatva because I’m light-sensitive, and I bring earbuds, so the sound is consistent no matter where I’m sleeping. I also pack my own pillow. It makes such a difference for rest and recovery. A Kindle is essential too, since I love to read and it saves space when I’m on the road for months. And a great pair of running shoes, always.

Sleep is also a non-negotiable, and you recently partnered with Saatva. Tell me a little about that.

I’ve been a professional athlete for almost 15 years, and consistency is everything. There’s no magic workout that gets you to the Olympics... it’s doing the basics really, well, every single day. Recovery is one of those basics. Sleep is when my body absorbs the training I’ve put it through. That’s why this partnership, especially as the Official Sleep Partner of Team USA, made so much sense. I love their hybrid memory foam mattress...it’s tailored perfectly to me. My bedroom now feels like the ultimate recovery zone: cool, dark, quiet and comfortable. It’s made such a difference in how I train and recover.

Okay, so ideally you’re sleeping on a Saatva mattress when you travel, but otherwise, what’s the perfect mattress on the fly?

I’m definitely the Goldilocks type. I don’t like it too hard or too soft. I want to feel supported without sinking in, and I definitely don’t want to feel the springs. Something right in the middle, where it just feels solid and comfortable, is perfect.

Diggins training in New Zealans with fellow XC skier Julia Kern and coaches Jason Cork and Kristen Bourne. Courtesy of Jessie Diggins

What’s the once-in-a-lifetime, epic travel experience you haven’t gotten to do yet?

I’d love to go back to New Zealand and do a hut-to-hut running trip...just you, your gear and the mountains. They have this incredible hut system, so all you need is a sleeping bag, water filter and some food. Spending a week running across those landscapes, letting your own two feet carry you, sounds like an amazing adventure.

What’s your best piece of advice for other travelers?

Do your homework ahead of time. Learn about local customs and traditions so you can be respectful and curious. Pack the things you can’t live without...if that’s peanut butter, bring it. Then just go explore. Talk to locals, ask for their favorite hikes or restaurants, try new foods and leave space for spontaneity. The best memories often come from the moments you didn’t plan.