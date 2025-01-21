Winter is a marvelous time to travel in the USA. Across the country, ski slopes open, cabin fireplaces roar into life, twinkly holiday lights go up and storybook vibes abound. Few places in the world do "winter wonder" quite like the United States!



While a handful of places get most of the press – Telluride, Vermont, New York City, we’re looking at you – this enormous country delivers dozens of incredible winter destinations that serve up a dash of the unexpected.

Here’s our pick of the best offbeat winter destinations in the US, whether you’re looking for powdery snowdrifts or winter sun and crisp, starry nights.



Colorado National Monument has a special magic in winter. grandriver/Getty Images

1. Grand Junction, Colorado

Best for frosty scenery and stargazing



While Colorado’s mountainous spine gets most of the traffic when it comes to winter travel, we recommend going west to Grand Junction for a truly unique cold-weather experience in the state’s red rock country. Hike through the striking Colorado National Monument while it's dusted with snow and take advantage of the crisp, clear skies for some truly impressive stargazing.

On the other side of Grand Junction, head up to the top of Grand Mesa – the world’s largest flat-topped mountain. The plateau receives more than 250 inches of snowfall each year, and you can snowmobile and cross-country ski through the Grand Mesa National Forest, a spectacular 800-sq-mile protected area whose perfectly snow-flocked evergreens will make you feel like you’re inside a giant snowglobe.

When you’re ready for a cozy winter warmer, make your way to the adorable yurt behind Grand Junction's Highlands Distillery for some festive cocktails.

2. Kentucky's Boone Country

Best for Appalachian winter vibes



Named for the gorgeous Daniel Boone National Forest – and the American pioneer's role in the state's history – Kentucky's Boone Country has long been lauded for its outdoor beauty. Mountains, forests and natural sandstone arches abound, and the whole region takes on a delightfully peaceful quality in winter.

If you’re driving east from Lexington, stop in characterful Berea, the gateway to Appalachia and Kentucky’s official "Folk Arts and Craft Capital." To sample it, visit the Kentucky Artisan Center, wander the city's art studios or book a workshop or class taught by local artisans.

Keep heading east and you’ll hit the marvelous Red River Gorge, where winter provides an opportunity to hike among giant icicles dangling from the area’s distinctive cliffs and tunnels. After a day on the trails, bunk down in a forest cabin, splurge on a stay at a designer treehouse, or turn south and book yourself a retreat at Snug Hollow in Irvine.

Hot springs and frosty trees in Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas. Terry Nunn/500px

3. Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas

Best for a cold-weather spa break



Winter is the perfect time to explore one of the country’s most unusual national parks, Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas. Chase away the chill in Hot Springs – the state's self-styled “Spa City” – by taking a tour of historic Bathhouse Row, built between 1892 and 1923. Two of the original bathhouses, Buckstaff and Quapaw, remain open to steam-seekers today, offering a glimpse of the spa traditions that the town was founded for.



If you crave an outdoor escape, Hot Springs National Park has 26 miles of trails winding through the forests surrounding the town's thermal resorts. Some tracks even have steaming streams running along them, but resist the urge to dip a toe; the outdoor springs emerge from the ground at 143°F – far too hot for people to splash in.

4. Wisconsin's winter lakes

Best for ice fishing and lake surfing



A bit of an underdog compared to other Great Lake states, Wisconsin offers a fabulous cold-weather getaway, no matter what part of the state you visit. Cheeseheads – as residents are affectionately nicknamed – know how to handle winter weather and fun activities abound in the Badger State.

Try your hand at ice fishing on Lake Michigan up by Green Bay, or drop a line at one of the smaller lakes near Fond du Lac – be sure to catch the town’s quirky Sturgeon Spectacular if you’re visiting in February. Or, if you're feeling brave, take to the Lake Michigan coastline to surf – yes, surf – on the icy waves that brew up during the winter months (just bring a thick hooded wetsuit).



When it’s time to warm up, snag a table at your supper club of choice and experience Wisconsin’s cozy culinary culture, which heavily emphasizes local beers and cheese in all its myriad forms.



Cumberland Island and other Georgia islands are refreshingly uncrowded in winter. Michael Shi/Getty Images

5. Georgia's coastal beaches

Best for quiet beach walks and Lowcountry dining



It’s not a revolutionary idea to flee to the beach to escape the icy winter temperatures, but some beaches see more snowbirds than others. If you’re looking to evade the crowds, make your way to the golden beaches along Georgia's Atlantic coast.

It may be a bit chilly to swim, but it's a great time to experience the beauty of Georgia's islands, and enjoy spots such as Cumberland Island, Tybee Island and Jekyll Island’s famous Driftwood Beach without the stifling summer heat and humidity.

Plus, the Georgia coast is a much-celebrated culinary corridor, so use this time to visit some of the best Lowcountry kitchens in Georgia without the wait for a table, particularly in Savannah.

6. Idaho's mountains

Best for an active offbeat winter break



When it comes to winter wonderland vibes, Idaho often gets left out of the travel conversation, which is a wild thing since the state really does have it all, from snowy mountain peaks and ski slopes to hot springs and more.

Feeling active? Visit Schweizer Mountain for a spot of downhill or cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, or rent a fat-tire bike and hit the snowy trails at the historic Sun Valley resort. If you’re looking for something a bit more low-key, embark on one of the state’s many scenic drives to see the mountains frosted from the top down, but make sure your vehicle is up to the challenge of cold-weather conditions at higher elevations.

For a break focused on relaxation, settle into one of the state’s many hot springs. Book time at Miracle Hot Springs for soaking pools and lots of amenities or drive to Kirkham Hot Springs for a more in-the-wild experience.

Columbus has warm glow all winter, not just in the holidays. arthurgphotography/Shutterstock

7. Columbus, Ohio

Best for a snug winter city break



This friendly Midwestern metropolis offers a great city break year-round, but Columbus turns up the charm in winter. Head to German Village just south of downtown for peak wintertime excellence – built in the 19th century by German immigrants, the neighborhood is full of inviting spots to eat, drink and browse, exuding a cozy glow when the temperatures drop.

Peruse the warren-like shelves of 32-room bookstore, Book Loft, or enjoy a gorgeous meal at the nationally recognized Chapman’s Eat Market, then hop west to the town’s Brewery District for some warming ales. The Short North Arts District is also a charming place to wander – pop into one of the many art studios and local art and craft shops (On Paper and Karavan are particularly lovely) to escape the chill and support local makers.

8. New Mexico's deserts and ski resorts

Best for a varied winter break



America's fifth-largest state is a fabulous winter destination, not least because it offers so much variety. The Rocky Mountains dip down into the northeastern corner of the state, delivering alpine conditions and thrilling skiing at resorts such as Taos, while the deserts in the south cool significantly, making this a perfect time to visit without the scorching heat.

Up north, visit the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument for snowy winter hikes and wildlife watching, make for Taos Ski Valley to get the adrenaline pumping, or visit the UNESCO-listed Taos Pueblo, an Indigenous settlement that’s been continuously inhabited for over a thousand years. Alternatively, make your way south to White Sands National Park to take advantage of the fewer crowds and mild temps – if you squint, the desert sand almost looks like snow!