Welcome to Idaho
While that may have been a setback for the agriculturally deprived young state, it is a golden opportunity in the modern recreation economy. Over 60% of the state is public land, and with 3.9 million acres of Wilderness, it's the 3rd-most wild state in the union – and mountain lovers are beginning to notice. The outdoor industry now brings six times as much cash into Idaho as do its famous potatoes.
Top experiences in Idaho
Recent articles
Idaho activities
Culinary and Cultural Tour of Boise
What to expect: One-of-a-Kind Food Tastings - Our guided Historic Boise Food & Cultural Tour is curated by our Special Advisor Victor Scargle who is an award winning chef & currently is the Executive Chef at the Culinary Institute of America's COPIA location in Napa, CA. This tour visits 6 or more Boise food tasting locations located in the Old Boise Historic District and Central Downtown. Delicious food samplings, enough for a hearty meal, are served from iconic specialty food stores and one-of-a-kind eateries. Stops may include places such as the historic Basque Market, the Boise Farmers Market, BACON, and Best of Boise 2015 restaurant winners. All food tastings are included in the ticket price. See all Tasting Locations (subject to change) listed to the right. Historic & Cultural Experiences - Between tastings, you'll experience the life of a Idahoan as you stroll the beautiful tree lined streets decorated with art commissioned by the Downtown Art group. Our enthusiastic & knowledgeable guides will provide great insight into the architectural wonders, lush parks, historic mansions, and popular local attractions and restaurants.WHO SHOULD TAKE HISTORIC DOWNTOWN BOISE TOUR? Our Historic Downtown Boise Food & Cultural Tour is perfect for Treasure Valley locals and visitors interested in expanding their culinary palate and education. Whether you're visiting Boise for the very first time or are a lifetime resident of the Gem State who is eager to enjoy a tourist experience in your backyard with friends and family, we guarantee that you'll walk away with new gastronomic knowledge, a smile, and a satisfied appetite. WHY TAKE THE HISTORIC DOWNTOWN BOISE FOOD TOUR? Our Historic Downtown Boise Food & Cultural Tour helps you unwind while discovering the wonderful flavors and ethnicity of Boise - uncover local delight and sights that you may not know about or haven't enjoyed in quite some time. The real adventures start in our communities where you will discover why natives love to live and eat as the Boise culinary scene continues to evolve. Included in the tour is our popular Neighborhood Guide booklet, which features valuable maps, discounts, restaurant and accommodation recommendations for use in Downtown Boise. After the narrated Boise tour, explore these inviting neighborhood streets with confidence and enjoy helpful recommendations from your guide on the area's full spectrum of attractions, sightseeing, outdoor adventures, and restaurant offerings.
Hells Canyon Jet Boat Tour
This is a 54 mile round trip adventure and boarding the boat begins at 10 am. You will return between 3 and 4. Your captain will serve you lunch on the river at noon, lunch is served family style and accommodates most dietary preferences. Historical sight seeing stops are included! The location we stop and how long we stay there varies from day to day. Animal sighting are also an added bonus.This is not a rushed adventure. We want you to enjoy all that is offered throughout the tour so we don't put strict times on each activity included, that is why the tour is based on mileage covered and not times.
Sunday Brunch Tour in Downtown Boise
Our guided Capital City Sunday Brunch Food Tour visits six Boise food tasting locations within the iconic & beautiful Capitol District in Downtown Boise. Delicious samplings, enough for a hearty brunch for most, are served from locally owned eateries and legendary historic locations. Stops include a diner opened in 1955, one of downtown’s most popular restaurants located in a historic building, a specialty shop specializing in teas from around the world and one of the most unique dining establishments in the Pacific Northwest. All food & beverage tastings are included in the ticket price. All food tastings are included in the ticket price. Historic & Cultural Experiences - Between tastings, you'll experience the life of a Idahoan as you stroll the beautiful tree lined streets decorated with art commissioned by the Downtown Art group. Our enthusiastic & knowledgeable guides will provide great insight into the architectural wonders, lush parks, historic mansions, and popular local attractions and restaurants.WHO SHOULD TAKE THE CAPITAL CITY SUNDAY BRUNCH TOUR? Our Capital City Sunday Brunch Tour is perfect for Treasure Valley locals and visitors interested in expanding their culinary palate and education. Whether you're visiting Boise for the very first time or are a lifetime resident of the Gem State who is eager to enjoy a tourist experience in your backyard with friends and family, we guarantee that you'll walk away with new gastronomic knowledge, a smile, and a satisfied appetite. WHY TAKE THE HISTORIC DOWNTOWN BOISE FOOD TOUR? Our Capital City Sunday Brunch Tour helps you unwind while discovering the wonderful flavors and ethnicity of Boise - uncover local delight and sights that you may not know about or haven't enjoyed in quite some time. The real adventures start in our communities where you will discover why natives love to live and eat as the Boise culinary scene continues to evolve. Included in the tour is our popular Neighborhood Guide booklet, which features valuable maps, discounts, restaurant and accommodation recommendations for use in Downtown Boise. After the narrated Boise tour, explore these inviting neighborhood streets with confidence and enjoy helpful recommendations from your guide on the area's full spectrum of attractions, sightseeing, outdoor adventures, and restaurant offerings.
Boise Scavenger Hunt Adventure
The adventure begins at the Capitol building and take you through some of the best sights in the downtown area. Explore the history, see great outdoor art, experience the Basque block and other great sights as you find areas and things you never knew existed. Your Quest will challenge your team's brains as you find clues and solve puzzles based on the great city monuments, art and other interesting elements that you will find on your way. The tour requires less than 2 miles of walking. The game software tracks team points and posts the final score to a city leaderboard for those with a competitive edge. Using a smart phone as “the guide” allows participants to start when they want and determine their own pace of play, leaving time to stop for a bite to eat or simply to enjoy the best of this great harbor city. Great for families, friends and those ready to have fun on a scavenger hunt adventure! Please note that pricing is per individual but your team must book together. One voucher is valid for your team of 2-5 people.
Half-Day Guided Rafting Adventure
This river rafting adventure is action-packed and ready to roll in either a boat or a kayak--it's your choice. Breathtaking in all the best ways, this exciting trip is our most popular, especially for families. Taking off north of Sun Valley at the Elk Creek launch site, ride into the famed rapid “Piece of Cake” that starts off a series of lively class II and III rapids. Between waves, you’ll swap stories with our great guides, learn about local wildlife, and take in some astonishing scenery. Finish with a thrilling three-quarter-mile stretch of class III rapids nicknamed “The Narrows,” and a stop at the clear, deep swimming hole of Jump Rock. Choose this trip in either paddle rafts or kayaks.Rock the waves on the Salmon River in the Sawtooth Wilderness, right outside of Sun Valley in Stanley, Idaho. For a pure, elevated experience that’s a real laugh riot, nothing beats a day on the river. It’s the ultimate summer getaway, literally a breath of fresh air with a splash of adventure.The guides have been running this stretch of the river since 1971, with a stellar safety (and smiles) record, their knowledge of (and love for) this spectacular place goes deep and wide. Soak it all in.
White Water Rafting, Hells Canyon, Snake River
Day 1 - Launch from the south entrance of Hells Canyon, Hells Canyon Dam. You need to arrive 30 minutes prior to departure. Float 18 miles down river to Sheep Creek Historic Ranch. Lunch and sightseeing stops included as you float. Your overnight stay will be at Sheep Creek Historic Ranch, dinner and breakfast will be served during your stay.Sheep Creek Historical Ranch includes, bank fishing, yard games, sitting under a big shade tree on the only green grass in Hells Canyon reading a book or taking a nap, hiking, swimming, eating, the list goes on and on… Day 2 - Launch from Sheep Creek and float to Kirkwood Historical Ranch, lunch included. A jet boat will pick you up on the afternoon of Day 2 and take you back to Hells Canyon Dam. You will see all that you rafted down and experience it again going up river on a jet boat. All gear provided except a sleeping bag and pillow. Those items can be provided for an additional cost.