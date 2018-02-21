Culinary and Cultural Tour of Boise

What to expect: One-of-a-Kind Food Tastings - Our guided Historic Boise Food & Cultural Tour is curated by our Special Advisor Victor Scargle who is an award winning chef & currently is the Executive Chef at the Culinary Institute of America's COPIA location in Napa, CA. This tour visits 6 or more Boise food tasting locations located in the Old Boise Historic District and Central Downtown. Delicious food samplings, enough for a hearty meal, are served from iconic specialty food stores and one-of-a-kind eateries. Stops may include places such as the historic Basque Market, the Boise Farmers Market, BACON, and Best of Boise 2015 restaurant winners. All food tastings are included in the ticket price. See all Tasting Locations (subject to change) listed to the right. Historic & Cultural Experiences - Between tastings, you'll experience the life of a Idahoan as you stroll the beautiful tree lined streets decorated with art commissioned by the Downtown Art group. Our enthusiastic & knowledgeable guides will provide great insight into the architectural wonders, lush parks, historic mansions, and popular local attractions and restaurants.WHO SHOULD TAKE HISTORIC DOWNTOWN BOISE TOUR? Our Historic Downtown Boise Food & Cultural Tour is perfect for Treasure Valley locals and visitors interested in expanding their culinary palate and education. Whether you're visiting Boise for the very first time or are a lifetime resident of the Gem State who is eager to enjoy a tourist experience in your backyard with friends and family, we guarantee that you'll walk away with new gastronomic knowledge, a smile, and a satisfied appetite. WHY TAKE THE HISTORIC DOWNTOWN BOISE FOOD TOUR? Our Historic Downtown Boise Food & Cultural Tour helps you unwind while discovering the wonderful flavors and ethnicity of Boise - uncover local delight and sights that you may not know about or haven't enjoyed in quite some time. The real adventures start in our communities where you will discover why natives love to live and eat as the Boise culinary scene continues to evolve. Included in the tour is our popular Neighborhood Guide booklet, which features valuable maps, discounts, restaurant and accommodation recommendations for use in Downtown Boise. After the narrated Boise tour, explore these inviting neighborhood streets with confidence and enjoy helpful recommendations from your guide on the area's full spectrum of attractions, sightseeing, outdoor adventures, and restaurant offerings.