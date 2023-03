On Bathhouse Row in the 1915 Fordyce bathhouse, the NPS visitor center and museum has exhibits about the park's history, first as a Native American free-trade zone, and later as a turn-of-the-20th-century European spa. Most fascinating are the amenities and standards set forth by an early-20th-century spa: the stained-glass work and Greek statues are opulent, but we could pass on the bare white walls, grout and electroshock therapy.