Located just across from the Garvan Woodland Gardens, the Anthony Chapel is an architectural masterpiece. This soaring, wood-and-glass complex, built in 2006 based on designs from architects Maurice Jennings and David McKee, synchonizes with and underlines the beauty of the surrounding forest. Inside, the structure is both tellingly modern and man-made, and deeply connected to its surrounding environment. The chapel is, not for nothing, one of the most popular wedding venues in the state.

The chapel lays outside of the ticketed area for Garvan Gardens. It's open during regular garden hours but closes for weddings and other events, which kick off with steady regularity on weekends. It's about 8 miles south of Hot Springs off Arkridge Rd.