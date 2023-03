This wild and pretty forest is studded with lakes and draws hunters, fishers, mountain-bike riders and boaters. The small roads through the mountains unfailingly lead to hidden nooks and wonderful views. The Ouachita boasts two designated National Forest Scenic Byways: Arkansas Scenic Hwy 7 and Talimena Scenic Byway, navigating mountain ranges from Arkansas into Oklahoma. The forest is enormous, but can be easily accessed from Hot Springs.