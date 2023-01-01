Josephine Tussaud Wax Museum

This wax museum is a throwback to the days when an off brand wax museum was all your town needed to be a tourism attraction. From the moment you enter and are greeted by Jimmy Carter on a broken escalator, you know this place is from a different era. Hey, there's Richard Nixon and...Princess Diana? The wax figures aren't just old school, some are bad – haunt-your-nightmares bad, and we're not talking about the dungeon-of-torture stuff.

Josephine was apparently related to the famous Madame Tussaud. You may want to call before visiting, as hours seem to be fungible. And don't leave without asking about the secret tunnel in the men's bathroom (seriously!).