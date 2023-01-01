Garvan Woodland Gardens

While these are technically the University of Arkansas' botanical gardens, Garvan feels more like a forest grove caught between the mountains and an alpine lake – appropriate, given this is Arkansas. The grounds include the Garden of the Pine Wind (a local ravine refashioned into a Japanese rock garden), a wildflower overlook, a children's garden, bridges, pergolas, and a general surfeit of landscaped loveliness. The Anthony Chapel is just next door.

The gardens are about 8 miles south of Hot Springs off of Arkridge Rd.