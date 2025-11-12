Ski resorts are a lot like snowflakes – no two are the same. Skiers in Canada and the USA have an abundance of choices for carving, gliding or pizza-ing down the slopes. Of course, there’s also the après-ski scene, lodgings, restaurants, shopping and the overall vibe to consider.

As you start making plans for winter, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by the dizzying array of options out there. To help you decide where to spend your winter vacation, we've put together this guide to some of the best ski destinations in North America. Here’s where to go.

Snowbird Ski Resort in Little Cottonwood Canyon, Utah. NG-Spacetime/Shutterstock

1. Utah

Best for consistent snow

Many of the most famous resorts in Utah are less than an hour from Salt Lake City and the state’s international airport, making it easy to fly in and go straight to the mountain. Not only does Utah have the largest resort in the US, but it also has incredible amounts of snow. Several resorts record more than 500 inches of annual snowfall, the most in North America.

Iconic Park City Mountain Resort and ultra-luxe Deer Valley are less than an hour from the airport, and they have an adorable downtown area. Advanced skiers and boarders can flock to Powder Mountain or Snowbird for heaping piles of snow, even later in the season. And those searching for a cozy cabin trip will enjoy the short lines and comfy fireplaces at Sundance Mountain Resort.

Vail in Colorado. Cavan Images - Offset/Shutterstock

2. Colorado

Best for bluebird days and tree skiing

Colorado’s endless blue skies and mammoth mountains make for a picture-perfect ski trip. From cruisers and tree runs to back bowls and terrain parks, Colorado has an incredible variety of terrain. The state’s live-to-ski ethos is infectious, making the time spent on the mountain even more special and sacred.

There are resorts for every type of ski trip, plus an excellent après-ski scene. Indulge in mountain luxury at Vail or Aspen, or lean into the Arts District after a day on the slopes in Breckenridge. You can also play in the world’s largest mountaintop snow fort at Keystone and spend the evening on a sleigh ride through the Soda Creek Valley.

Whistler Village and Blackcomb Mountain in British Columbia, Canada. VisualCommunications/Getty Images

3. British Columbia

Best for variety of terrain

Whistler Blackcomb in Canada is one of the finest ski resorts in North America. It’s certainly the continent's largest with 3307 hectares of skiable terrain spread over two mountains (Whistler and Blackcomb), which are conveniently linked by a scenic peak-to-peak gondola. With over 200 marked runs, 36 lifts, and 16 alpine bowls, you can ski in these resorts for days while constantly discovering something new.

At the bottom of the mountain, you’ll find the Bavarian-meets-West-Coast architecture that makes up the unique, cozy town. It is also home to the Audain Art Museum, one of the best galleries in British Columbia that is famous for its collection of Indigenous masks.

Ski hiking at Bridger Bowl, Montana. CharlieTurchetta/Getty Images

4. Montana

Best for advanced skiers

With massive world-class resorts to mellow community-owned runs, Montana’s ski scene is majestic without being too stuffy. Add Western charms and short lift lines, and you'll see why skiing in Montana has all of the altitude without any of the attitude

Big Sky Resort borders Yellowstone National Park, allowing travelers to experience the frozen wonders of the national parks during their quietest and most dramatic season. The same goes for Whitefish Mountain Resort and Glacier National Park, plus the town is a free shuttle ride away with hotels, restaurants and lively bars. You can also visit Montana Snowbowl or Bridger Bowl for even more wallet-friendly lift tickets and quiet slopes.

Skiing above Lake Tahoe in California. CSNafzger/Shutterstock

5. California

Best for terrain parks

While California might make you think of sunny beach days, the state also has a killer ski scene. Fall in love with winter in California by visiting some of the nation’s best resorts, many of which offer stunning views, exciting après-ski spots and exhilarating terrain parks.

Mammoth Mountain is about 67 miles away from Yosemite National Park, and the remote area boasts an abundance of alpine lakes and the highest elevation of any California ski resort. It also has one of the best terrain park programs in the country. You can also head to Northstar or Heavenly by Lake Tahoe, one of the prettiest parts of the state. For those looking to do the SoCal challenge of skiing and surfing in the same day, Big Bear is an easy day trip from Los Angeles.

Kachina Peak at Taos Ski Valley. Roschetzky Photography/Shutterstock

6. New Mexico

Best for quieter mountains

Many of New Mexico’s ski areas are easily accessible from its vibrant cities, making it easy to mix up your days on the slopes with the pleasures of one-of-a-kind art, culture and food scenes. With 300-plus bluebird days and over 200 inches of snow annually, New Mexico may just be the Rocky Mountains’ best-kept secret.

Taos Ski Valley is the state’s largest and most revered resort, and it is ideal for advanced skiers and boarders. Angel Fire Resort is just 45 minutes away from Taos, and it is the only resort in New Mexico that offers night skiing. Up at 10,350ft elevation, you’ll also find Ski Santa Fe, which is right outside of the city.

Stowe Mountain Ski Resort in Vermont. FashionStock.com/Shutterstock

7. Vermont

Best for East Coasters

While Vermont has a reputation for being icy, loyal fans know it for its legendary powder days, daredevil verticals and laid-back attitude. Skiers and snowboarders go to Vermont to play and party, and there’s still plenty of family fun to be had as well.

Vermont’s resorts are the prime destination for East Coasters. Mount Snow is a reasonable drive from Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, making it a popular choice. You can also visit Killington, known as the “Beast of the East,” which is Vermont’s largest ski resort. Stowe is the most popular among international travelers and it feels reminiscent of European ski resorts with artisanal boutiques and a quaint town center.