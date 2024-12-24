Springtime in the USA is a varied – and sometimes unpredictable – thing. Depending on where you are, you may experience warm, sunny days and wildflowers, soaking spring showers, or full-on snowstorms. But variety is the spice of life and one thing is universal: the infectious energy springtime brings as the northern hemisphere shakes off the winter chill in favor of the warmer days ahead.

Here are our favorite springtime destinations across the US, whether you’re looking for wildflowers, beaches, or simply good vibes.

1. Central Texas

Best for wildflowers

Come April, Texas bluebonnets bloom into a gorgeous wave of indigo that covers acres and acres of fields in the countryside surrounding San Antonio and Austin, through hill country and beyond. And the bluebonnets don’t stand alone – you’ll also see prickly poppies, firewheels, winecups and more, all bringing their vibrant colors to Texas’ wide-open fields.

Several towns embrace bluebonnet fever: Fredericksburg, Ennis and Chappell Hill are well-known bases for wildflower drives and hold festivals celebrating the flower season.

While wildflower tourism can be extremely rewarding, it’s also important to be responsible: don’t cross fences onto private property, don’t walk through blooming fields, and of course, don’t pick the flowers!

An early spring visit to Monterey, California, means you'll beat the summer crowds. Shutterstock

2. Central California Coast

Best all-around

While the gorgeous stretch of California coast from Pismo Beach to Monterey is an incredible place to visit year-round, a springtime trip boasts unique rewards – and a lot of them. Visiting in early spring may mean having to dodge a rain shower or two, but you’ll beat the majority of the summer crowd; late spring yields beautiful, balmy weather and a show of wildflowers that ranks among the best in the world. Head to Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County to see one of California’s famous superblooms, or witness colorful wildflowers among the sand at Oceano Dunes.

If you turn your eyes oceanward, you may also catch the gray whale migration, which begins in March as the magnificent mammals travel south to Baja California.

Planning tip: Hwy 1 is the main artery through the central California coast, and it serves up one of the best road trips in the country. The road is at risk for landslides, however, so always check conditions on Caltrans before booking your hotel and/or hitting the road.

Take a swim off one of the beaches along the Gulf Islands National Seashore. Colin D. Young/Shutterstock

3. Gulf beaches, Alabama and Florida

Best for swimming

Springtime is still a bit early to be hitting the water without a wetsuit in much of the US, but thanks to its relatively shallow depth, the Gulf of Mexico is one of the first places to heat up. If you’re hankering for an ocean dip, make your way to the powdery gulf beaches in Alabama and Florida for maximum fun in the sun.

This shimmering stretch of coastline harbors tons of beaches, all with different vibes. The Gulf Islands National Seashore encompasses barrier islands in both Florida and Mississippi, delivering all the beauty of the coast without any of the development. Head further east for the convivial beach towns Destin and Panama City Beach, and hang south for gorgeous Clearwater.

Planning tip: While spring crowds are generally smaller than summer ones, things can get a little rowdy around spring break (usually mid-March), when schools and colleges let out for the week. Some beaches are bigger spring destinations than others, so do your research before you book.

Chicago turns its river green each March as part of its iconic St Patrick’s Day celebrations. Shutterstock

4. Chicago, IL

Best city break

Chicago's winters are the stuff of legend, but in April through June the city is breaking free from its clutches and striding towards summer. Ask any Chicagoan and they’ll tell you: as soon as the snow thaws, the city comes alive with a magnetic social energy that cannot be denied. Patio restaurants along the lake and river begin putting out their chairs and folks take to the lakefront en masse for strolls and bike rides. Baseball season also begins with the White Sox’s home opener in late March and the Cubs’ in early April; Chicago is one of the country’s preeminent baseball towns, so check a game off the ol’ bucket list.

A visit in March may still be a little chilly, but it’s also when Chicago goes gangbusters for its famous St Patrick’s Day celebration – the city dyes the river green and bursts with parades and pub crawls.

Admire the contrasts of the spring blooms against the red rocks in Zion Canyon National Park. Anna Abramskaya/Shutterstock

5. Utah's national parks

Best for hiking

Utah’s national park corridor encompasses some of the country’s most emblematic protected areas, and you can access many of them on a single trip.

Capitol Reef, Canyonlands and Arches are a winning trifecta when it comes to spring travel. Not only will you be skipping the scalding temperatures that come in summer, but desert blooms contrast against the surrounding Martian landscape and historic orchards begin flowering, making for some striking trailside scenery.

Further west, it’s also possible to visit Zion and Bryce in spring, though you may encounter snow and ice early in the season. Even if you do, both locations look amazing with a dusting of snow.

Planning tip: Spring is a busy time to visit most of these parks (folks generally don’t fancy hiking in 110°F weather in July), so plan ahead if you’ve got your heart set on certain campgrounds and hotels. Book your car rental and accommodations early.

The high elevation of the Colorado Rockies means the ski season can extend as late as May. Arina P Habich/Shutterstock

6. Colorado Rockies

Best for snow seekers

The high-altitude Colorado Rockies experience somewhat erratic weather in the spring, and while that may be a pain for the hikers, it’s a blessing for the skiers. Snowstorms alternate with warmer, sunny afternoons, making for beautiful days on the slopes. Plus, early spring usually has the deepest snow of the year and fewer crowds than the January to February high season. Breckenridge is known for its long-lasting ski season thanks to its higher elevation, often staying open until May. Arapahoe Basin and Winter Park also offer good spring skiing options.

But the actual skiing is only part of the fun – the resorts themselves bring the energy in spring, opening their patios and hosting more parties and festivals.

Soak up the culture in the Miami's Design District. Aleksandr Dyskin/Shutterstock

7. Miami, FL

Best for cultural happenings

We all know Miami knows how to party, and spring is the perfect time to catch some of the city’s most lively cultural happenings. Spring opens with a bang thanks to Miami’s month-long Carnaval celebration, which features the famous Calle Ocho Music Festival. March also welcomes other big music festivals like Jazz in the Gardens and Ultra, and the city heaves with music lovers of all genres.

April welcomes all things technicolor, too, with both the huge Youth Fair and Miami Beach Pride. April and May are also Miami’s Attraction and Museum Months, where major sights around the city offer special deals and exhibits.

Washington, DC's iconic cherry blossoms draw many visitors to the capital in spring. Getty Images

8. Washington, DC

Best for cherry blossoms

We know, this isn’t the most groundbreaking pick out there, but some things are well-known for a reason. Washington, DC’s original cherry blossoms (a whopping 3020 of them!) were gifted to the US by Japan in 1912 as a token of friendship; a few years later, President Taft sent dogwoods to Japan as a gesture of gratitude. Today the blossoms blanket the city in pink from the end of March through early April – consult one of the online bloom forecasts so you don’t miss their peak.

The official Cherry Blossom Festival has been running since 1935, and it features parades, art shows, live music, a kite festival and fireworks.

Planning tip: Washington, DC’s cherry blossoms are internationally renowned, so things will be, in a word, busy. Our tip? Skip the car and use public transportation to get around – that way you won’t lose valuable time stuck in gridlock.

Step away from the crowds in Tennessee at Roan Highlands State Park. Getty Images

9. Tennessee State Parks

Best for camping

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park may get all the praise when it comes to spring travel in the southeast, but we suggest expanding your view a bit. Springtime in Tennessee is one for the books, whether you’re wandering impossibly green Appalachia in the east, exploring the waterfall circuit in the central part of the state, or paddling the cypress swamps out west. The weather is balmy, everything is blooming, and water levels are high from spring showers so sparkling cascades and creeks are at their most impressive. Tennessee’s excellent state park system lets you experience all of this up close via its numerous well-managed campgrounds, and you won’t have to fight national park crowds to do it.

Planning tip: All this beauty does have one catch: spring storms in Tennessee are common, particularly in April. They’re usually strong and quick-moving, so always be careful and stay connected if you’re outside; if you’re worried about a washout, book an extra day on either end just in case you have to change plans.