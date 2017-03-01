Cabo San Lucas Downtown Food-Tasting Walking Tour

Juan More Taco is the perfect tour for foodies who like to experience a total immersion into the authentic native flavors and culinary heritage of Mexico.Our food tasting tour is a flavorful, fun and cultural culinary adventure on the local streets of downtown Cabo San Lucas.Treat yourself with the tastiest foods of Cabo, just like the locals.Our experts “foodie guides” will walk with you through the neighborhoods to visit the “non-touristy” eateries that are the favorite of the locals to enjoy as daily treats.Experience the Flavors of Cabo San Lucas; delight yourself with the delicious urban foods, while you learn about the life of the people, the history, culture, folklore and traditions of Mexico. We have carefully hand-picked the eateries to visit on our “Juan More Taco” tasting tour.We selected the places with the best local Flavors and hygiene to guarantee that you enjoy the most delicious Mexican "eats" cooked by the local food artisans in their establishments, street taco stands and in local restaurants .We recommend taking your food tour at the beginning of your vacation so you can return to enjoy Juan More Taco in your new favorite spot in Cabo.Small group tour up to 12 people per guide, reserve early.Duration: 3 hours.Runs: Daily but Sunday at 11:00 am and 5:30 pmDeparts from: What to bring and wear? A big appetite, sunglasses, sunscreen, camera, hat, comfortable walking shoes, extra cash for shopping and tips.INCLUDES: English speaking foodie guide who will provide cultural and gastronomical information of the sights and visits - 3 hours walking tour of native Cabo San Lucas and the eateries (Total walking distance is 1.5 miles) – Tastings of various tacos, tostadas, gorditas, fruit juices and sweets , we visit 5 different places and we provide 1 tasting per person at each place- All tastings together will complete a big lunch.Tips an alcoholic drinks are not included.*Some of the eateries we visit during our food tour are very small places, therefore wheelchairs, crutches and strollers are extremely difficult to manage in this walking tour