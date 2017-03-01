Welcome to Baja California
Los Cabos Airport Roundtrip Transfers
Book your round-trip transfer between the airport and your Los Cabos-area hotel and enjoy a stress-free way to start and end your vacation! When you arrive in Los Cabos, avoid the stress and confusion of trying to find your way around a new city after a long flight. Instead, relax and let your professional driver get you to your hotel in comfort. Enjoy the convenience of a professional transfer service while you sit back, relax and enjoy the ride!When making a booking for this shared round-trip, you will need to advise your flight details and your hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy! Round trip airport transfers are available between Los Cabos (San Jose Del Cabo) International Airport and: San Jose del Cabo (Zone 1) Corredor Turistico (Zone 2) Cabo San Lucas (Zone 3) Note: click on the 'view additional info' below to ensure you are selecting the correct hotel zone
Los Cabos Luxury Snorkel and Lunch Cruise
Set sail in the morning for Chileno Bay or Santa Maria Bay, depending on water and wind conditions, where you’ll enjoy four hours of fun in the sun aboard a luxury yacht. As you head approximately 12 miles (19 km) offshore from the Cabo Marina, start with complimentary appetizers and perhaps a drink from the open bar. After anchoring at a lovely beach in the bay, you can engage in a variety of fun water activities such as snorkeling, stand-up paddleboarding, swimming or simply sunbathing. The marine sanctuary, home to many types of tropical fish, is among the top snorkeling areas in Mexico and makes for a gorgeous day offshore. While at bay, enjoy a fresh and delicious gourmet lunch, accompanied by sparkling wine, ice cold beer or a variety of other drinks from the open bar. Your meal could include: the catch-of-the-day including fresh shrimp, locally sourced mango seafood Ceviche served alongside a chicken Caesar salad, local and fresh-picked green salad, Italian style pasta and a variety of seasonal fruit. Aboard the 50ft vessel, including four rooms and bathrooms, you have plenty of space to walk, stretch out or just lounge amid the comfortable cushions and pillows on deck. The crew will go out of their way to ensure that you have a remarkable experience. On the return to Los Cabos, you can even take a turn steering the boat under the guidance of your captain!
Canyon Canopy Adventure from Los Cabos
Fast, fun and exhilarating, the Canyon Canopy tour combines unique adventure elements with the stunning back drop of the UNESCO protected Boca de Sierra National Park to create the experience of a lifetime. Fly across a series of incredible double zip lines through wide open canyons and make your way along the Crazy Ladder, Commando and Hanging Bridges before arriving at the ultimate zipline, known as the superman - Cabo's longest and fastest line offering 1.2KM´s of exhilarating excitement Try your hand on the climbing walls, Double Cross and Rappel Lines, an impressive pendulum and a unique upside down line before landing safely back at base camp for a deserved rest with spectacular views over the Boca de Sierra National Park. Safety is the top priority! All the guides have been extensively trained and insist on using only the most up-to-date equipment with not one, but two safety ropes for your added security. Complete your adventure with an off-road UTV buggy ride into the desert. Hop on your vehicle and follow your guide on an exciting ride through sand, rocks, dusty roads and dry riverbeds before returning to base camp for some delicious homemade Quesadillas and fresh Mexican salsas There has never been a more exciting way to explore the Baja outdoors and this is an eco-tour that is packed with challenges, adventures and tons of fun!
Luxury Sailing and Snorkeling Cruise in Cabo San L
Your sailing and snorkeling tour begins as you meet your guide at a central location in Cabo San Lucas. You will then board a beautiful and comfortable sailing yacht and start your adventure. You will be able to snorkel with friendly tropical fish off the Cliffs of Land's End famous Arch. The bilingual staff onboard will provide you with snorkeling gear and instructions and then it's off to see this wonderful place. You will also enjoy a delicious lunch and unlimited open bar are at your service during the entire time. As you sail, admire the beauty of Lover's Beach and Baja's Southern area. The crew will hoist the sails for a smooth and genuine ride with no motor sailing required. As the boat makes it's way back to the marina, the crew will share some interesting facts about Cabo San Lucas history and nature acompanied with some sweet bites for dessert.
Los Cabos: Glass-Bottom Boat, Shopping with Lunch Upgrade
After morning hotel pickup, board a glass-bottom boat at the Cabo San Lucas pier. Sail out to El Arco (The Arch), also known as Land’s End, a formation of jagged rocks soaring out of the waters where the Sea of Cortez and the Pacific Ocean meet. Through the boat’s glass bottom, see clear waters speckled with tropical fish. Spot sea lions sunning themselves on a rocky outcrop. During your voyage, admire the shorelines of Playa del Amor (Lover’s Beach) and Playa del Divorcio (Divorce Beach), banked by walls of boulders.Back in Cabo San Lucas, visit a glassblowing factory downtown for a demo of the timeless art. Then, enjoy a scenic drive along the Tourist Corridor, a 20-mile (32-km) stretch from Cabo San Lucas to San Jose del Cabo, lined with resorts, golf courses and ocean views.In San Jose del Cabo, visit its estuary, a lagoon populated with birds like osprey, egrets, herons and frigate birds.Fuel up with lunch at a local restaurant (available for purchase 15 USD p.p.), or enjoy free time to shop at Plaza Artesanos for items made in Mexico, like ceramics, rugs and silver. Regroup with your guide for a tequila tasting and then wrap it up with a tour of San Jose del Cabo’s historical center. Walk through the town square and visit the former mission church.Your 6-hour tour ends with transport back to your departure point.
Cabo San Lucas Downtown Food-Tasting Walking Tour
Juan More Taco is the perfect tour for foodies who like to experience a total immersion into the authentic native flavors and culinary heritage of Mexico.Our food tasting tour is a flavorful, fun and cultural culinary adventure on the local streets of downtown Cabo San Lucas.Treat yourself with the tastiest foods of Cabo, just like the locals.Our experts “foodie guides” will walk with you through the neighborhoods to visit the “non-touristy” eateries that are the favorite of the locals to enjoy as daily treats.Experience the Flavors of Cabo San Lucas; delight yourself with the delicious urban foods, while you learn about the life of the people, the history, culture, folklore and traditions of Mexico. We have carefully hand-picked the eateries to visit on our “Juan More Taco” tasting tour.We selected the places with the best local Flavors and hygiene to guarantee that you enjoy the most delicious Mexican "eats" cooked by the local food artisans in their establishments, street taco stands and in local restaurants .We recommend taking your food tour at the beginning of your vacation so you can return to enjoy Juan More Taco in your new favorite spot in Cabo.Small group tour up to 12 people per guide, reserve early.Duration: 3 hours.Runs: Daily but Sunday at 11:00 am and 5:30 pmDeparts from: What to bring and wear? A big appetite, sunglasses, sunscreen, camera, hat, comfortable walking shoes, extra cash for shopping and tips.INCLUDES: English speaking foodie guide who will provide cultural and gastronomical information of the sights and visits - 3 hours walking tour of native Cabo San Lucas and the eateries (Total walking distance is 1.5 miles) – Tastings of various tacos, tostadas, gorditas, fruit juices and sweets , we visit 5 different places and we provide 1 tasting per person at each place- All tastings together will complete a big lunch.Tips an alcoholic drinks are not included.*Some of the eateries we visit during our food tour are very small places, therefore wheelchairs, crutches and strollers are extremely difficult to manage in this walking tour