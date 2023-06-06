Cabo San Lucas

People enjoying a kayak ride in yellow kayak wearing life vests along the impressive landmark stone arc on beautiful turquoise waters at Cabo San Lucas on nice sunny sky; Shutterstock ID 1288918069; your: Brian Healy; gl: 65050; netsuite: Lonely Planet Online Editorial; full: Best time to visit Los Cabos

© Jaime RG / Shutterstock

Overview

Cabo San Lucas's white beaches, fecund waters and spectacular arching stone cliffs at Land's End have become the backdrop for Baja's most raucous tourism. Where else do clubs round up conga lines so that waiters can pour tequila down dancers’ throats? The next morning you can be boating next to dolphins and spouting whales for a hangover cure. The activities are endless: jet-skiing, banana-boating, parasailing, snorkeling, kitesurfing, diving and horsebackriding can all be found just by walking down to the beach. Outside city limits, you’ll be surrounded by majestic cardón cacti, caracara birds and mystical arroyos (streams) that will impress you just as much as that crazy club you partied at the night before.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The Arch and Land's End at sunset, Cabo San Lucas.

    Land’s End

    Cabo San Lucas

    Land’s End is the most impressive attraction in Cabo. Hop on a panga (skiff), kayak or stand-up paddleboard and head to El Arco (the Arch), a jagged…

  • Lovers Beach (Playa del Amor) in Cabo San Lucas, Los Cabos, Mexico.

    Playa del Amor

    Cabo San Lucas

    Baja's most famous beach, Playa del Amor (Lover's Beach) has stunning white sands adjacent to El Arco on the Pacific and bay sides. You can walk between…

  • Museo de las Californias

    Museo de las Californias

    Cabo San Lucas

    This tiny museum has an endearing yet fascinating collection of historical artifacts, including maps, tools and journals going back to the 16th-century…

Best Things to Do

Take a trip of a lifetime to the Baja Peninsula with these top things to do in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Best Time to Visit

The weather in Los Cabos, Mexico, is pretty fabulous year-round, yet there are pros and cons to every season. Here’s our guide to the best time to visit.

Articles

Latest stories from Cabo San Lucas

Cabo Vs Tulum hero Cabo: https://lonelyplanet.canto.com/library?keyword=los%20cabos&viewIndex=0&display=fitView&referenceTo=&from=fitView&auth=sso&column=image&id=rk9uho8u1h56b91qknen4bu10n Tulum: https://lonelyplanet.canto.com/library?keyword=Tulum&viewIndex=0&display=fitView&referenceTo=&from=fitView&auth=sso&column=image&id=p4uccmf9g17r9c0509s7smnf7e
Los Cabos vs. Tulum: which beachside oasis is right for you?

Mar 11, 2025 • 7 min read

