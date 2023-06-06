Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
© Jaime RG / Shutterstock
Cabo San Lucas's white beaches, fecund waters and spectacular arching stone cliffs at Land's End have become the backdrop for Baja's most raucous tourism. Where else do clubs round up conga lines so that waiters can pour tequila down dancers’ throats? The next morning you can be boating next to dolphins and spouting whales for a hangover cure. The activities are endless: jet-skiing, banana-boating, parasailing, snorkeling, kitesurfing, diving and horsebackriding can all be found just by walking down to the beach. Outside city limits, you’ll be surrounded by majestic cardón cacti, caracara birds and mystical arroyos (streams) that will impress you just as much as that crazy club you partied at the night before.
Cabo San Lucas
Land’s End is the most impressive attraction in Cabo. Hop on a panga (skiff), kayak or stand-up paddleboard and head to El Arco (the Arch), a jagged…
Cabo San Lucas
Baja's most famous beach, Playa del Amor (Lover's Beach) has stunning white sands adjacent to El Arco on the Pacific and bay sides. You can walk between…
Cabo San Lucas
This tiny museum has an endearing yet fascinating collection of historical artifacts, including maps, tools and journals going back to the 16th-century…
Best Things to Do
Take a trip of a lifetime to the Baja Peninsula with these top things to do in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.Read article
Best Time to Visit
The weather in Los Cabos, Mexico, is pretty fabulous year-round, yet there are pros and cons to every season. Here’s our guide to the best time to visit.Read article
Nov 18, 2024 • 6 min read
Sep 3, 2024 • 9 min read
May 5, 2022 • 8 min read
Nov 7, 2019 • 1 min read
Sep 20, 2019 • 6 min read
Feb 12, 2019 • 6 min read
Get to the heart of Cabo San Lucas with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Mexico $28.99
Cancun, Cozumel & the Yucatan $22.99
Pocket Cancun & the Riviera Maya $13.99
in partnership with getyourguide