Museo de las Californias

This tiny museum has an endearing yet fascinating collection of historical artifacts, including maps, tools and journals going back to the 16th-century expeditions of the legendary conquistador Hernán Cortés. Its main focus, though, is on fossils from the local Sierra de la Laguna range. Look for the huge whale skeleton outside its entrance.

