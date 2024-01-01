This tiny museum has an endearing yet fascinating collection of historical artifacts, including maps, tools and journals going back to the 16th-century expeditions of the legendary conquistador Hernán Cortés. Its main focus, though, is on fossils from the local Sierra de la Laguna range. Look for the huge whale skeleton outside its entrance.
Museo de las Californias
Cabo San Lucas
1.31 MILES
Land’s End is the most impressive attraction in Cabo. Hop on a panga (skiff), kayak or stand-up paddleboard and head to El Arco (the Arch), a jagged…
1.23 MILES
Baja's most famous beach, Playa del Amor (Lover's Beach) has stunning white sands adjacent to El Arco on the Pacific and bay sides. You can walk between…
18.66 MILES
The colonial-style Iglesia San José, built in 1730 to replace the Misión San José del Cabo, faces the spacious Plaza Mijares.
