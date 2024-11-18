Fringed by sublime golden beaches and azure seas, Cabo San Lucas sits at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula.

While the town is known for its tequila-imbued fun, there's far more to it than cold Modelos and salt-rimmed glasses. Wade into warm, clear waters from soft sands or explore surreally beautiful cacti-covered hills where the desert meets the coastline.

If you want a little more action, dive into the ocean for a variety of activities, from board sports to reeling in big game fish.

Whether you come to unwind, let loose, actively explore the stunning landscapes or do a mix of all three, Cabo San Lucas caters to all and yes, it will likely come with a margarita or three.

1. Paddle to El Arco, Lover’s Beach & Divorce Beach

There’s no better way to experience El Arco, the iconic rock arch at Land’s End, than by heading out on a stand-up paddleboard or kayak. Start your adventure at Medano Beach, where you’ll find tour guides and rentals. Then make your way toward the towering rock formations that have become Cabo’s most famous landmark.

Tucked in the shadow of the arch is idyllic Playa del Amor (Lover’s Beach), where you can take a dip in the little bay or lounge on the white sands and enjoy the dramatic towering landscape all around you.

Take a stroll around the rocks to Playa del Divorcio (Divorce Beach) on the Pacific side for a totally different vibe of crashing waves and deep blue ocean.

Local tip: Go in the early morning when conditions are most calm, and if paddling sounds like too much effort, you can always hop in a water taxi or take a tour to the same spots for a more leisurely experience.

Make the most of Cabo's wild and wonderful nightlife with a bar hop around the marina. Danny Lehman/Getty Images

2. Dive into the wild Cabo nightlife

Cabo San Lucas’s party scene is legendary, and for many, it’s the top reason to visit. Start your night with swanky drinks at SUR Beach Club for a chill vibe as the sun dips below the horizon.

From there, beach bar hop before ending up at El Squid Roe, a multi-level club known for its high-energy dance floors and raucous atmosphere.

Cabo Wabo Cantina, founded by rock musician Sammy Hagar, is a long-standing favorite for live music while Mandala Club offers DJ beats and Asian-inspired glamor.

End the night back on the beach, laughing with new friends around a bonfire before the first rays of pink flash across the sky.

3. Snorkel and swim at Chileno Beach

Chileno Beach is one of Cabo’s finest beaches for a low-key day of sun, swimming and snorkeling. This is the go-to spot for locals, and it’s easy to understand why.

The northern part of the bay features a blend of boulders and sand, where you might spot puffer fish. Just off the southern part of the beach is an even greater variety of critters and corals, with small fish often swimming in close, hoping for a breadcrumb snack.

The swimming conditions are fantastic, with gentle sandy entry points suitable for everyone, including little ones. After your swim, rinse in the public freshwater showers and nap under a shady palapa (thatched-roof shade).

Many day tours visit this beach but if you're equipped with your gear, diving on your own from the beach is a breeze. Go early to snag a palapa, as they fill up quickly.

There are some incredible farm-to-table dining options in Cabo but booking ahead is essential. Getty Images

4. Indulge in Cabo’s farm-to-table dining scene

Cabo San Lucas has a thriving farm-to-table dining scene, where a bounty of locally grown ingredients are transformed into inspired, artistic dishes.

El Huerto, located just minutes from downtown Cabo, is one of the loveliest. Surrounded by magical-feeling farmland, this restaurant serves up Mediterranean, Mexican, and Asian flavors in a friendly, upscale family-style setting.

Flora's Field Kitchen is in the foothills around San Jose del Cabo, about a 40-minute drive from Cabo San Lucas. It has rustic-chic, Instagram-worthy looks that rival the excellent quality of the food.

Known for its lemon-roasted chicken, this institution is a favorite for both tourists and locals. You can even take a garden tour or sign up for a cooking class while you’re there.

Local tip: Make a reservation at Flora’s Field Kitchen way ahead of time – this place is in high demand, especially on weekends and during high season.

Zippers is not for inexperienced surfers for anyone can grab a beer and watch the action. Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

5. Shred the gnar (or spectate) at Zippers

Baja is a dream surfing destination and Zippers, on the Cabo Corridor, about 25 minutes northeast of town, hosts the most impressive waves.

Beginners should not even consider paddling out here and it can be daunting even for intermediate riders – but everyone can have a blast watching when the surf is pumping.

Grab a burger and a beer at Zippers Bar & Grill right on the beach. This wave works best on a south swell that tends to hit from May to October. It gets crowded during these times, but the atmosphere can be really fun.

Detour: If you’re a beginner who wants to learn to surf, head to Cerritos Beach 60km (37 miles) northwest of Cabo San Lucas, for easier beach breaks, plenty of surf schools and a chilled-out vibe.

6. Day drink on Medano Beach

Cabo might be famous for its crazy nights, but the party doesn’t stop during the daytime. The white sands of Medano Beach are where you’ll find Cabo’s fun in the sun, lined with beach bars, restaurants and sun loungers.

The iconic beachfront Mango Deck has an all-day happy hour with two-for-one drinks. Or, you can stroll to myriad other options till you find your favorite spot, stopping to swim and lounge whenever the desire hits. The views of Land’s End and El Arco in the distance are the cherry on top.

There are lots of fishing excursions available at the marina in Cabo San Lucas. Domingo Saez/Shutterstock

7. Go deep-sea fishing

Countless fishing charters run from Cabo San Lucas Marina, offering half and full-day excursions. Reel in big game fish like marlin, yellowfin tuna, and dorado. Even if you’re a first-timer, the likelihood of hooking a big, hard-fighting billfish is high.

Experienced crews will guide you through every step and make it fun for everyone, from those new to sport fishing to salty old pros.

Planning tip: Prime striped marlin season runs from November to March, while summer months promise tuna and dorado – blue and black marlin are most abundant from July to October.

The early morning start to hike up Mt Solimar is worth it when you see the views.

8. Take a hike up Mt Solmar for the glorious views

Enrique, with Ascenso al Cerro del Vigía, leads a guided morning hike up the steep but rewarding Mt Solimar.

The trek begins behind a locked gate near the Cabo San Lucas marina and winds up a cactus-studded, loose rock trail. It’s challenging but once at the top, you’ll be blessed with incredible views of town, Land’s End and the ocean.

Planning tip: This hike is on private land and Enrique is currently the only authorized guide. It gets hot even in the morning so bring plenty of water.