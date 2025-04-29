Jagged mountains, white-sand beaches and pastel-hued colonial centers set the stage for wide-ranging adventures in Mexico.

You’d need many months to see all of the highlights in this wildly diverse country, but with less time on your hands, focus on one of these four itineraries. You’ll travel to both famous destinations and off-the-beaten-path wonders just waiting to be explored.

Lovers' Beach (Playa del Amor) in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Grey82/Shutterstock

1. The ultimate Baja California road trip

8-day itinerary

Distance: 1200km (746 miles)

A drive along Hwy 1 from Tijuana to Los Cabos is a classic Mexican road trip, passing deserts, dramatic coastlines, canyons and several colonial towns. Along the way, you might spot whales, go diving with whale sharks, sample wines, taste extraordinarily good fish tacos and undertake the area's favorite activity: surfing.

Tijuana: 1 day

Sally forth in Tijuana, indulging in craft beer, street-side tacos and sophisticated art while exploring the mural-embellished side alleys off Av Revolucíon.

Advertisement

Next stop: Keep heading south to reach Ensenada (around 1.5 hours).

Detour: Head along the Ruta del Vino to Valle de Guadalupe for some wine tasting, a charcuterie lunch and a viticultural education at the Museo de la Vid y El Vino.

Ensenada: 1 day

Savor fish tacos, famed surf breaks and more wines in Ensenada, where the lived-in cantinas with their saloon-bar-style doors and polished wood floors claim to be the birthplace of the margarita.

Next stop: Fuel up before hitting the road to Guerrero Negro (around 6 hours).

Detour: From Ensenada, thread your way south to San Pedro Mártir National Park to experience a beautiful conifer forest and dense alpine scrub (add 1 day).

Desert and sand dunes near Guerrero Negro. Marcos Ferro/Cavan Images/Getty Images

Guerrero Negro: 1 day

Keep heading southwards via the Carretera Transpeninsular's spectacular desert scenery to the salt production center, Guerrero Negro, which sits about halfway down Baja on the Pacific side. If you're here between February and March, look out for the California gray whales migrating south to give birth to calves in the nearby Laguna Ojo de Liebre.

Next stop: Gather picnic supplies before the long drive ahead to Loreto (around 5.5 hours).

Loreto: 1 day

Cross the Desierto de Vizcaíno to the leafy oases of San Ignacio, a date palm center with a Jesuit mission; Santa Rosalía, where the Iglesia de Santa Bárbara was designed by Gustave Eiffel; and Mulegé, which has (confusingly) Mission Santa Rosalía. Once you hit Loreto, you can explore some of the remaining 27 missions that remain in the area, as well as artisan shops and historic architecture.

Next stop: Get an early start for the scenic drive to La Paz (around 4.5 hours).

La Paz: 2 days

You pass several stunning beaches before heading back inland and southeast towards La Paz, the most "Mexican" of Baja's cities. Spend a day or two enjoying the laid-back malecón (waterfront promenade) or hike in the nearby Sierra de la Laguna. Spend a day kayaking, swimming or snorkeling around the island of Espíritu Santo, just north of La Paz, or visit its local sea lion colony.

Next stop: It’s a grand finale to journey’s end (and land’s end) at Los Cabos (around 2.5 hours).

Los Cabos: 2 days

Feel the spiritual energy of Todos Santos. Head to Cabo San Lucas for action-packed beach activities. Sedate San José del Cabo has art galleries, dining options and cafes. Or plunge underwater at Cabo Pulmo, the often-forgotten third cape.

Detour: Head out on a 2-hour journey on a water taxi or glass-bottomed boat to Land's End for a magical stone arch and sea lion colony (add one day).

Parroquia de San Miguel Arcangel church, San Miguel de Allende. Justin Foulkes/Lonely Planet

2. Tour colonial cities and the highland forests of Mexico

10-day itinerary

Distance: 1050km (652 miles)

The nation's capital is ringed by colonial cities of carved stone and colorful tiles, fountains and lively cultural scenes. This itinerary incorporates much of Mexico's "cradle of independence" route and takes into account the historic legacies of indigenous people as well as the independence struggle through monuments and museums, with important gardens and archaeological sites.

San Miguel de Allende: 2 days

Start in San Miguel de Allende, spending a day exploring the city's center, art galleries, boutiques, and fabulous restaurants and rooftop bars. Spend a day in the surrounding hot springs or wineries or allow a half-day at Cañada de la Virgen, all within one hour of town. Use San Miguel de Allende as a base for the next two days.

Next stop: It’s a relatively quick drive to your next stop, Dolores Hidalgo (around 1 hour).

Dolores Hidalgo: 1 day

Visit the lovely Mexican town of Dolores Hidalgo, the central focus of Mexico's independence, where Roman Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla (Padre Hidalgo) rallied the locals by launching his famous El Grito (The Cry) for independence. Visit the town's independence museums, grab an ice cream from one of the town's many fourth-generation ice cream makers, shop for local ceramics and enjoy the ambiance of a genuine small-town setting.

Advertisement

Next stop: Admire the scenery on the winding, tree-lined roads through the mountains to Guanajuato (around 1 hour).

Guanajuato, with colorful houses on the hillsides. Richie Chan/Shutterstock

Guanajuato: 1 day

Guanajuato, with its colonial center, pedestrian alleyways and colorful houses, is an ideal side trip or overnight from San Miguel de Allende. You can happily spend the day wandering from one museum to another and heading up the teleférico (cable car) to El Pípila for sweeping views. Watch the sunset over a cocktail on a rooftop bar.

Next stop: Make your way south and east to the city of Querétaro (around 2 hours).

Querétaro: 2 days

Spend a day enjoying the amazing art galleries, aqueduct and coffee scene of Querétaro. On the second day, take a side trip to Tequisquiápan and Bernal, an easy 1-hour (or so) drive, or do a formal tour on the Wine and Cheese route.

Next stop: Brace yourself for the long and winding drive to Jalpan in la Biosfera Sierra Gorda (around 3.5 hours).

Reserva de la Biosfera Sierra Gorda: 2 days

Start off with a visit to at least one of the local missions. The following day, explore the area's many waterfalls, rivers and cloud forest hikes, or choose just one of the longer walks. Those who want to stay longer can visit the Sótano del Barro.

Next stop: Get an early start to the jungle-strewn town of Xilitla (around 1.5 hours).

Xilitla and beyond: 3 days

Take in the labyrinth of garden and surreal sculptures of sprawling Las Pozas. Descend the mountain via either Sótano de las Golondrinas or Sótano de las Huahuas and into the region of La Huasteca Potosina. If you have an extra two days, explore the region's waterfalls. If not, it's a 5.5-hour drive back to San Luis Potosí, your final stop, from where you can fly or catch a bus to San Miguel.

Monte Albán archaeological site near Oaxaca City. Mark Read/Lonely Planet

3. Explore beaches and temples in Mexico's south

3-week itinerary

Distance: 3350km (2082 miles)

This classic journey from Mexico's heartland to its glorious Caribbean beaches offers superb cultural and natural soul-restoring relaxation. You can cherry-pick your way through Mexico City's highlights, as well as ancient pyramids, cultured colonial cities, centers of handicrafts, ancient Maya centers, and jungles. Plus, it allows for plenty of beach time.

Mexico City: 3 days

Explore the exciting megalopolis of Mexico City, especially its centro histórico (historic center), Anthropological Museum and art museums, and Palacio de Bellas Artes. Tuck into the street food and high-class eateries, admire art deco architecture and wander through beautiful neighborhoods with the ghosts of Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and other noteworthy figures. Take a side trip to the awesome pyramids at Teotihuacán, the capital of ancient Mexico's biggest empire.

Next stop: It's a 6-hour drive (or a 1-hour flight) across the mountains to Oaxaca.

Oaxaca: 3 days

The cultural capital of the eponymous state, Oaxaca City is replete with folk art, Indigenous vibes, colonial architecture and mole- (chili sauce) and mezcal-fuelled gastronomy. Spend a day perusing the complex colonial core, another day at the ancient Zapotec capital, Monte Albán, and a day relaxing over a very long lunch.

Next stop: Enjoy the journey as you visit beaches and nature reserves en route to San Cristóbal de las Casas (8 hours).

San Cristóbal de las Casas. Sergei Mugashev/Shutterstock

Oaxaca coast and San Cristóbal de las Casas: 3 days

Set your sights on one of the relaxed beach spots on the Oaxaca coast: Puerto Escondido, Mazunte, Zipolite or the remote Parque Nacional Laguna de Chacahua. Enjoy a few days of sun, surf and sand (plus other nature and cultural activities inland) before heading east to the mountain city of San Cristóbal de las Casas.

Next stop: You’ll get an eyeful of jungle scenery as you drive to Palenque (5.5 hours) and Mérida (another 7 hours).

Palenque and Merida: 5 days

Palenque is one of the most stunning of the ancient Maya cities. Head into the Lacondonan jungle to visit local communities plus Yaxchilán. After Palenque, continue to Campeche, the UNESCO-listed walled city set along the Gulf. Next up is Mérida, a colonial beauty that’s full of history. It’s also a fine base for accessing the amazing ruins of Uxmal and sites along the Ruta Puuc.

Next stop: Make the drive (2 hours) or take the new Maya Train to Chichén Itzá.

Chichén Itzá and Tulum: 4 days

From Mérida, enjoy a full day at Chichén Itzá, the most celebrated of the Yucatán's Maya sites. Then it's on to Tulum and to the Parque del Jaguar, which has stunning Maya ruins, short trails and scenic overlooks. Hang out on Tulum's beaches. If you can drag yourself away, head northward along the Riviera Maya to Playa del Carmen and catch the ferry to Isla Cozumel for world-class snorkeling and diving.

Next stop: Make your way up the coast to Cancún. It’s a 2-hour drive from Tulum, or you can take the Maya Train.

Cancún: 3 days

Enjoy some beach time in the unabashed coastal resort of Cancún. If the all-inclusive nature of the place is too much, explore the surrounding cenotes and Maya sites, or bypass this entirely for Isla Mujeres or Isla Holbox, a 2-hour drive from Cancún, plus a short boat trip.

Guadalajara, Mexico's second-largest city. Elija Lovkoff/Getty Images/EyeEm

4. Highlights of the Central Pacific Coast and the Copper Canyon

2-week itinerary

Distance: 1790km (1112 miles)

This itinerary is for adventurous travelers who are happy with unconventional routes (you can easily do the trip in reverse). The journey starts in Guadalajara, then heads west to the Pacific Coast, and north to Maztalán. It's a long journey to Los Mochis, but worth it: it's the start of El Chepe and the beginning of a week's adventure through the incredible Copper Canyon, ending in Chihuahua.

Guadalajara: 3 days

Start in Guadalajara, Mexico's second-biggest city, where the upgraded airport has good local and international connections. Discover the world of mariachi music, charrería (Mexican cowboys) and excellent cuisine. Spend a day or two exploring the pastel-colored pueblo mágico (magical village) of Tlaquepaque and hip Colonia Americana and then travel beyond the city to Tequila and the Guachimontones pyramids.

Next stop: From Guadalajara, it's a 4.5-hour drive or 5-hour bus ride to Puerto Vallarta.

Puerto Vallarta: 3 days

The Pacific Coast's safest, largest and most multifarious resort has sparkling beaches sparkle, cutting-edge art and myriad aquatic adventures, including whale-watching and snorkeling. Don't leave Puerto Vallarta without sampling the Euro-style bistros of Versalles and taco carts in the Zona Romántica.

Next stop: It’s a quick hop up the coast to Sayulita (40 minutes by car).

Sayulita: 2 days

In hippy-chic Sayulita you can catch some rays and waves for a couple of days or beach-hop your way along the coast both north and south. Sayulita itself is cherished for its surf scene, potpourri of absorbing boutiques and climbable Monkey Mountain, an extinct volcano.

Next stop: Set out early for the long drive up to Mazatlán (6 hours).

Sunset in Mazatlán. photomatz/Shutterstock

Mazatlán: 2 days

Explore meticulously revived Mazatlán and restore your energy over delicious grub at one of the town's historic cafes, plus check out the terraced gardens and whale museum in the Observatorio 1873 complex. Shop for avant-garde Mexican art and high-quality Indigenous crafts in Old Mazatlán and grab a bike to cycle along the town's shore-hugging malecón.

Next stop: Keep heading north to reach Los Mochis (a 5-hour drive).

Los Mochis: 1 day

Los Mochis is the western transport hub for the unforgettable ride on the Copper Canyon Railroad, better known as El Chepe. Get your fill of seafood, among the best in northern Mexico, and then pop into the Museo Regional de Valle del Fuerte and the Jardín Botánico Benjamin Francis Johnston. But don't miss the train!

Next stop: Board El Chepe for the 2.5-hour train ride to El Fuerte.

Copper Canyon: 4 days

A direct journey on El Chepe (without any stops, ending in Creel) takes about 10.5 hours, but you won’t get the chance to get off the train and explore the Copper Canyon. On the other hand, if you allow three days, you can alight at some lovely places (and dive deep into local villages and the countryside) along the way: El Fuerte, Bahuichivo, Divisadero and Creel. Afterwards, you can continue to Chihuahua, a city of cowboy hats and impressive architecture, including the Casa Chihuahua with its fascinating exhibits covering the people and events that have shaped this northern region.