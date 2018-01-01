Welcome to Ensenada
Ensenada was the capital of Baja territory from 1882 to 1915, but the capital shifted to Mexicali during the revolution. The city subsequently catered to ‘sin’ industries until the federal government outlawed gambling in the 1930s. Today, the town is a tourist resort for more than four million visitors annually.
Las Cañadas Canopy Tour in Ensenada
You can visit Las Canadas any day of the week between 9am and 6pm. This is a campground and Water Park located about 30 minutes (driving time) south of Ensenada's town center. Here, you will enjoy the most popular attraction at the campground which is Las Cañadas Canopy Tour. On the 1-hour tour, you will feel the thrills as you fly along 5 different ziplines, two of them over a quarter mile long.On top of this, you will challenge yourself in 5 different hanging bridges and each of them offering a unique experience. You will also have a chance to experience other activities and facilities (additional cost). Among the services and facilities you will find 2 swimming pools, a water park, ATV's rental and an ATV track, a lake with paddle boats, lots of green areas for camping and bathrooms. If you are visiting Ensenada, don't miss out on heading to the campground and taking this canopy tour to have an unforgettable experience.
Ensenada Coastal Tour from San Diego
You’ll be picked up from your San Diego hotel in the morning for a drive south by comfortable, air-conditioned coach across the California-Mexico border. Traveling along the stunning Pacific coast, your 86-mile (129-km) drive is filled with postcard-worthy vistas of sapphire-blue ocean waters, rolling hills and rugged cliffs. Arrive in Ensenada, the third-largest city in Baja California located in the Bahía de Todos Santos, an inlet of the Pacific Ocean. This important commercial and fishing port city offers a slew of sights and recreational activities, as well as great nightlife and even wine tasting. Start your visit with a narrated tour of the city’s must-see sights including Civic Plaza, with its sculptures of Mexican heroes and huge Mexican flag. You'll also visit Riviera del Pacifico, which was a resort and casino in the roaring 20s, as well as Bodegas de Santo Tomas, a local Mexican winery where you'll take a guided winery tour and taste some wines.Stop for lunch around 1pm at an authentic Mexican restaurant. Once you’ve fueled up, enjoy free time to continue exploring Ensenada on your own. Revisit sights seen on your guided tour, or venture to new places for an authentic taste of this bustling Mexican city. Stroll along the waterfront boardwalk, pop into boutique shops, admire unique architecture, and visit a tasting room to sample some great local wine – Ensenada is known for producing some of the best wine in Mexico! After spending about 5 hours in Ensenada, hop back on the coach in the late afternoon for your return drive up the Pacific coast to San Diego. Savor the last views of Mexico as you cross the border and arrive back at your hotel around 7pm.Important InformationUS and Canadian citizens: You must bring a passport for re-entry into the United States.Non-US citizens: You must bring your passport, and you may be required to show a I-94, Multiple Entry Visa or Resident Alien Card for re-entry to the United States. You must confirm and obtain any visa requirements prior to border crossing. All visa requirements are the sole responsibility of the traveler.
Guadalupe Valley Wine Route Tour in Baja
You will be picked up from your hotel at around 10am and will be taken to Valle de Guadalupe, where you will have the opportunity to visit 4 wineries. The first winery offers wine tasting from the oldest vineyard in the Valley, surrounded by the most beautiful landscape of Valle de Guadalupe, at world top level, an elegant winery. Wine tasting cost not included. Afterwards, you will be taken to a second winery known for its fine wines and spirits, winning major international awards. There you can enjoy excellent wine tastings and buy their products at the boutique. Wine tasting cost not included. Next, you will visit the wine museum of Baja California, a space dedicated to show the history of the wineries of Valle de Guadalupe since the missionaries' first arrival. The third winery offers organic and artisanal products. You will have the chance to try local dishes and try craft beers and wine, all made with seasonal and local ingredients. Food and wine tasting is not included but can be purchased if you wish to do so.Later, you will be taken to a fourth winery where you will be able to take a short tour and learn about the wine making process. You can enjoy a wine tasting at the end of the tour if you wish.You will be taken back to your hotel at around 4pm.
La Bufadora Tour in Baja California
You will be picked up from your hotel at 10am and will be taken to La Bufadora where you can enjoy the largest Sea Geyser in North America, located in the Punta Banda Peninsula, at 24 miles south of Ensenada, while enjoying the way, surrounded by beautiful landscapes of the ocean and mountains. La Bufadora is the most important natural attraction of Ensenada. The spout of sea water is the result of air, trapped in a sea cave, exploding upwards, often shooting upwards more than 100 ft above sea level, creating a thunderous noise as well. The phenomena repeats every minute or so with its volume depending on the strength of the waves. Also, on this visit you will have the opportunity to buy craft-works and souvenirs from Baja California and other regions of Mexico at a large typical market on the sidewalks. Then you can taste food and drinks of the region in a variety of restaurants located on the sea side with a breathtaking view of the Pacific Ocean. You will be taken back to your hotel at around 2pm.
Ensenada Horse Riding, Blow Hole, La Bufadora with Port Pickup
Your tour starts with a 30-minute horseback riding at Playa La Joya. From there, you'll then depart to the biggest ocean geyser in the world: La Bufadora. It´s said that it is caused by the breaking of waves against a cave located on the bottom of the cliff, reaching a height of 65 feet. After enjoying this natural spectacle, you will then head to visit a large number of stores where you can buy beautiful handcrafts, take your favorite drink and enjoy a quiet day watching street artists who perform extended paintings dishes or abalone shells.Back to Ensenada, you will visit the Cultural and Convention Center Riviera del Pacifico, with its 1930´s Californian colonial architecture, take a guided visit around the most historic-representative building of the city and end the tour at the bar where the world famous Margarita drink was invented.
Ensenada Shore Excursion: Entre Santos and El Ciel
Relax with pick-up from the cruise ship port, then head to Guadalupe Valley where you'll enjoy a tour of two different wineries. Whole activity includes seven tastings while walking around barrels and cavas. The first winery has a new tasting room of the oldest wines of Santo Tomas. You''ll get a didactic wine experience with a tour around the facilities while they tell you the history of the place and explain to you the entire process-from grape to the bottle.The second winery provides unique and beautiful landscapes and great wines, home of an established restaurant. You'll then enjoy lunch at one of the most visited dining experiences in the Valle de Guadalupe, under a renowned steakhouse and Baja Cuisine concept. Your experienced and professional chef leads diners to taste a wide gastronomic proposal based on seasonal food.