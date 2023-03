Opened in the 1930s as Hotel Playa Ensenada, the extravagant Riviera del Pacífico, a Spanish-style former casino, is rumored to have been a haunt of Al Capone, though employees say that's a tall tale. It now houses the Museo de Historia de Ensenada and Bar Andaluz; while the Casa de Cultura offers classes, film screenings and exhibitions. Just strolling around the building and grounds is a delight.