La Bufadora is a popular ‘blowhole’ (really a notch in the rock that sprays waves upward) 40km south of Ensenada. If conditions are right it sends a jet of water up to 30m into the sky, drenching cheering onlookers.

Conditions aren’t always ideal, but if you’re up for a gamble you can drive south on the Transpeninsular to the ‘Bufadora’ sign, then follow the road all the way around to the Pacific side. Parking costs M$50 and the approach is flanked by souvenir stalls (and touts).