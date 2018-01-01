Snorkeling and Whale Watching All-Inclusive Tour

If you are meeting in Sayulita then your all-inclusive tour begins at our main office in Sayulita where all guests step into a Mexican limo bus and are transferred a short ride to the boat and if you are going direct to La Cruz Marina where all guest will meet up up and are greeted by an enthusiastic crew awaiting their arrival. They are immediately offered juices, coffee or cocktails and a breakfast of fresh fruit and pastries. Every guest will enjoy plush cushions and extremely comfortable seating on the 1,800 square feet of deck space, the splash nets or the sun deck upstairs. During the cruise to Marietas islands, all guests will enjoy the comfortable cruise while observing the vast marine life of Whales(in season), Dolphins and sea turtles. The crew is available for narration and provides pertinent information about the bay. The first stop is about 2 hours into the tour and is rated the top 100 most beautiful spots in the world, "The Marietas Islands", home to the Blue Footed Boobie birds and a complete nature reserve. Your expert guides will fit each guest with snorkel equipment and guide you to the caves of the Marietas Islands to swim and snorkel through one of the most beautiful spots to an open beach inside the island. Guests will enjoy about 30-45 minutes snorkeling and then be guided back to the boat to enjoy a gourmet lunch and afternoon cocktails. The crew then opens up all the additional water activities available such as Paddleboards, Kayaks not to mention the two water slides off the second deck and the water tubes. In addition, every guest cushion floats and holds two people floating comfortably if you just want to relax in the water. Do not worry, the crew will swim beverages to you in the water. After about 2 hours, the boat starts the journey back while doing some more whale watching (In Season, enjoying the sound system and some even care to dance. There is also a 3 person water tube behind the boat for guests to enjoy while the boat is operating as well do some fishing for the afternoon ceviche snack. You'll make one more stop for guests to enjoy the water and the activities during the last hour of the tour. It is a one of a kind tour that you will never forget. Get Ready for the best day of your life.