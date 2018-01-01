Welcome to Sayulita
Top experiences in Sayulita
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Sayulita activities
Snorkeling and Whale Watching All-Inclusive Tour
If you are meeting in Sayulita then your all-inclusive tour begins at our main office in Sayulita where all guests step into a Mexican limo bus and are transferred a short ride to the boat and if you are going direct to La Cruz Marina where all guest will meet up up and are greeted by an enthusiastic crew awaiting their arrival. They are immediately offered juices, coffee or cocktails and a breakfast of fresh fruit and pastries. Every guest will enjoy plush cushions and extremely comfortable seating on the 1,800 square feet of deck space, the splash nets or the sun deck upstairs. During the cruise to Marietas islands, all guests will enjoy the comfortable cruise while observing the vast marine life of Whales(in season), Dolphins and sea turtles. The crew is available for narration and provides pertinent information about the bay. The first stop is about 2 hours into the tour and is rated the top 100 most beautiful spots in the world, "The Marietas Islands", home to the Blue Footed Boobie birds and a complete nature reserve. Your expert guides will fit each guest with snorkel equipment and guide you to the caves of the Marietas Islands to swim and snorkel through one of the most beautiful spots to an open beach inside the island. Guests will enjoy about 30-45 minutes snorkeling and then be guided back to the boat to enjoy a gourmet lunch and afternoon cocktails. The crew then opens up all the additional water activities available such as Paddleboards, Kayaks not to mention the two water slides off the second deck and the water tubes. In addition, every guest cushion floats and holds two people floating comfortably if you just want to relax in the water. Do not worry, the crew will swim beverages to you in the water. After about 2 hours, the boat starts the journey back while doing some more whale watching (In Season, enjoying the sound system and some even care to dance. There is also a 3 person water tube behind the boat for guests to enjoy while the boat is operating as well do some fishing for the afternoon ceviche snack. You'll make one more stop for guests to enjoy the water and the activities during the last hour of the tour. It is a one of a kind tour that you will never forget. Get Ready for the best day of your life.
Riviera Nayarit Tour: San Pancho, Sayulita, La Penita Market
Enjoy a tour of the best places and highlights of Riviera Nayarit. After meeting your guide at a central location in Old Town Puerto Vallarta, you will board a vehicle and head to one of the most famous markets in the area: La Peñita Market. One of the biggest markets, you will enjoy walking around and have time to explore this place on your own. You can buy and see various crafts and souvenirs and take home great products with you. Continue your tour to San Pancho, where you will visit the Entre Amigos Project, a community Center which is probably one of the most organized charity projects in Mexico, entirely funded by donations and almost completely run by volunteersYou will be amazed at what people at Entre amigos community center can make. See fun and crazy items which are unique and can’t be found anywhere else. Products are made from re-used or recycled materials and you will visit a store where they sell some of this amazing stuff, so don’t forget to bring some extra money for shopping.Entre Amigos Project also has a second hand store, called the ‘Recicla Shop,’ which sells second-hand items to fund educational projects. You can take your gently used clothes with you to donate to them during the tour. This donations will be used for an amazing cause.You will then head to Sayulita, a charming village and beach where people enjoy surfing. You can walk around its streets, shop for a while, go to the beach, have a Chocobanana (the best you will ever try), see the iguanas or simply have something to drink. Then, you will head back to Puerto Vallarta. Depending on traffic, you will be back around 5pm.This tour will give you guaranteed fun and part of the money you pay is a direct donation to Entre Amigos. Your bilingual guide/driver will be with you at all times and do the best to make this a memorable day for you.
Marietas Islands Eco Discovery Snorkeling
Meet at the dive center prior to the 9am departure time. You will be transported to the marina where you will board the boat then begin the journey to the Marietas Islands.An UNESCO protected site, the Marietas Islands are the best setting for an unforgettable journey into the wildlife. The Marietas are a small group of islands a few miles off the coast of Punta de Mita (Banderas Bay, Nayarit). A protected national park since the late 1960's, thanks to the activity of an international group of scientists led by Jacques Cousteau, the Marietas Islands are home to an abundant marine life population; massive sea turtles, manta rays and dolphins are not difficult to spot any time of the year. On these rocky volcanic islands, wind and water have created a warren of caverns and coves. Tens of thousands of birds reside on these rocks, with species like the Blue-footed Booby nesting in only two places in the world - the Galapagos Islands and the Marietas Islands.In winter, the bay becomes the backdrop for one of the most spectacular events in nature: the arrival of the humpback whales. The whales arrive for their mating season and spend several months close to the islands, where they give birth to their calves.
Punta Mita and Sayulita UTV Day Trip from Puerto Vallarta
Meet your group at a designated spot in Puerto Vallarta or Nuevo Vallarta, and take a scenic drive to Punta Mita. Located north of Banderas Bay, Punta Mita is home to pristine beaches and top-end resorts. Upon arrival, you’ll receive a safety briefing from an expert guide.Don your helmet and climb aboard your Polaris RZR UTV. Designed for rugged, off-road adventures, this utility terrain vehicle drives like a car and has safety cages surrounding all passengers for added security, making it ideal for families.Then, follow your guide and roar your way off the main road as you head north to the seaside town of Sayulita. Drive through mountain trails, creeks and a riverbed along a secluded beach, passing towns, farms and fields along the way.Stop at the outskirts of Sayulita for a short break. Check out a quiet beach and nearby sights, while drinking coconut water from a freshly cracked gourd (own expense). Light snacks and bottled water are provided en route.Back in your UTV, drop into the south side of Sayulita for beautiful views of a secluded beach. Drive through town and then park your off-road buggy. Take some time to explore the small fishing village, known for surfing and unique arts and crafts. Join your guide for a tour of this gem of a town yet undiscovered by hordes of visitors, or wander off on your own and pick up souvenirs. Soak up the relaxed vibe and sit down at one of many appealing restaurants for lunch (own expense).After lunch, you’re back in your buggy, splashing and bouncing your way back to Punta Mita. From there, enjoy transport back to your departure point.
Sayulita and Punta Mita Day Trip
Meet a driver at your Puerto Vallarta hotel for 10:50am departure, then head to the northern part of Riviera Nayarit, where you'll find beautiful scenery and perfect views. When you arrive in Sayulita, head to the beach for the rest of the day. You'll have time to visit artisan handicraft shops in the village, try fresh seafood at a local restaurant, or just enjoy the sun at the edge of the water. When you're ready to cool off, pick up the boogie board that's included in this tour, paddling for the breaking waves.On this trip, after Sayulita you will do a stop to enjoy the most popular and beautiful beaches of Riviera Nayarit.After 2 hours and a half in Sayulita, begin the return trip to Puerto Vallarta, where this tour concludes with drop-off at your hotel.
Surf Lessons in Punta de Mita
Your surf lesson starts as you meet your instructor at the beach club, Mita Aventuras Surf School at beach in Punta de Mita village. You'll receive all necessary equipment including surfboard and rash-guards. Then, you'll get 10 minutes of instructions on the beach which include basic tricks to learn before going to the water.Time to SurfYou'll head into the ocean and enjoy 2 hrs hours of fun along with your guide who'll be you all the time. Feel the warm water and thrills as you hit the waves.We love to see big smiles when students get their first waves, so you'll have a great time. Waves at Anclote beach are very good to learn, but if the weather is not good and levels of experience are intermediate or advanced for the group, We have the option go to La Lancha or Burros beaches for the lesson.We will take a boat if this is the choice.Enjoy an amazing time with your friends and family as you slowly become an expert.