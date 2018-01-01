Welcome to Querétaro
Paso de Vaqueros Canyoning Adventure
For this adventure, you will visit the state of Guanajuato, which is only approximately an hour away from Queretaro. Over there, spend the day in a beautiful canyon full of of waterfalls, nature, wildlife and adventures. You'll be taken down to natural slides with specialized gear for your safety. You'll jump into a 4 meters pit and an 8 meters pit, which is challenging, but no previous expertise is required. Then you'll abseil (rappel) about 20 meters into the waterfalls. Enjoy a day full of adrenaline and new experiences. Don´t forget to bring comfortable shoes with a good sole, biodegradable sunscreen, swimsuit and a change of clothes.
10-Day Colonial Treasures Tour: San Miguel de Alle
Day 1: Arrival transferWelcome and transfer from Mexico City “Benito Juarez” international airport to the hotel of your choice and accommodationDay 2: Mexico City, Queretaro, San Miguel de Allende (B) Departure to Querétaro. Visit San Miguel’s Parish with the Holy House Chapel, the San Francisco church and the Allende´s house.Day 3: San Miguel, Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato (B)Departure to Dolores Hidalgo. Then, visit to Guanajuato to see its streets and subterranean avenues. See the classic "callejoneada" accompanied by students dressed in typical clothes, singing and playing music through the streets and alleys. Other attractions are the Museum of Don Quixote, and the Guanajuato Mummies.Day 4: Guanajuato - Zacatecas (B)Head to Zacatecas, a World Heritage Site. From "La Bufa" Hill you will be able to appreciate an interesting panoramic view of the city. We will descend in funicular and afterwards an educational visit of the mine of Eden.Day 5: Zacatecas - Guadalajara (B)Continue on to Guadalajara the capital of state of Jalisco, where tequila and mariachi were born. Day 6: Guadalajara, Tequila (B)Departure from the City of Guadalajara to visit the Tequila town. Day 7: Guadalajara, Patzcuaro, Morelia (B) Depart from Guadalajara to Patzcuaro which in the Purépecha language it means “The door to heaven”. Accommodation in Patzcuaro or Morelia, according to the operation.Day 8: Morelia - Mexico City (B)Visit Morelia, a World Heritage site, worldwide known for its student habitat and its magnificent colonial constructions of “pink cantera”: the Cathedral, the Government Palace, Clavijero Palace, the Major Plaza, the market of typical candies and the Aqueduct. Departure to Mexico City. Day 9: Mexico City (B)Start a city tour visiting the Cultural and Historic Heritage downtown district. Later, you will visit Chapultepec Park and one of the most important Residential areas of Mexico City, and the "Pink Zone".Day 10: Departure Transfer At the time indicated, transfer to the airport to board your return flight home.Hotel Options:Four-Star HotelsMexico City - Galeria Plaza or Hampton Inn (depending on time of the year)San Miguel de Allende - Mision or similarGuanajuato - Emporio or similarGuadalajara- De Mendoza or similarMorelia – Mision or similarFive-Star HotelsMexico City - Geneve or similar (depending on time of the year)Note: Five-star hotel options are in Mexico City only. Hotels in the rest of the towns all four-star.
3-Day Sierra Gorda Adventure
The adventure begins with the fascinating “Pueblo Mágico" of Bernal, after having a breakfast consisting of the famous, stuffed gorditas. You will continue with the discovery of the Sierra Gorda Queretana by visiting waterfalls, rivers, caves and archaeological zones. In this tour, you will be able to go on hikes, hydrospeed or go tubing, cultural visits and donkey rides. Do not lose the opportunity to know the great history of Querétaro, to discover its wonderful scenes. All with an experienced professional guide. Two nights accommodation and transportation from departing point and throughout the tour is included. Your meals are at your own expense.
Canyoning Adventure in Central Mexico
This adventure will lead you to Guanajuato state, which is two hours away from Queretaro. You will spend the day in a beautiful canyon full of waterfalls, nature, wildlife and adventures. You'll be jumping from one waterfall to another and making rappels in order to go out of the canyon. You will be provided with the necessary specialized gear for this experience and you will be guided by a professional adventure staff.Enjoy a day full of adrenaline, spectacular nature and new experiences. Don´t forget to bring comfortable shoes with a good sole, biodegradable sunscreen, small backpack, swimsuit and a change of clothes.
La Peña de Bernal Rock Climbing and Abseiling
The "Pueblo Mágico" (magic town) of Bernal has the third tallest monolith in the world. Book this adventure and you can conquer it! There will be some hiking, so it is recommended you get your most comfortable shoes and clothes for the adventure.After a safety briefing from your instructor, get geared up and start your hike of La Peña de Bernal. You'll start climbing the rock with the help of your guide. Though, this must sound hard but the truth is that you don´t need any experience to do it at all, just an average level of fitness. You'll get to the top, where you'll be able to admire the spectacular view of the state of Querétaro. Then, you'll go down with a 60-meters abseiling adventure, which is challenging but fun! Finally, you and your guide will get back to the town to enjoy some typical food of the region and a nice cold beer. Of course, you can now relax having conquered the world's third tallest monolith!
Tixhiñú Waterfalls Abseiling Adventure
The tour of Tixhiñú is one of the favorites for hiking lovers and those who love the tranquility of the oak forest. It takes place in the community of the same name, roughly one hour by car from Querétaro.The first step of this tour will begin with an abseiling next to a beautiful waterfall giving access to a wonderful valley of wild flora and fauna. Head back to the vehicles, in order to reach other waterfalls that is nearby. Upon arrival, you'll experience your second abseiling adventure. In the afternoon, your guide will take you to San Ildefonso or Aculco, two villages of Otomí origin, where you'll be able to visit the town, get some local handicrafts and taste an excellent food or pulque from the region.