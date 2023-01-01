Museo de Arte de Querétaro

Querétaro's art museum, adjacent to the Templo de San Agustín, occupies a splendid baroque monastery built between 1731 and 1748. It's worth visiting to see the building alone: angels, gargoyles, statues and other ornamental details abound, particularly around the stunning courtyard. The gallery itself displays everything from dark and broody 16th- and 17th-century European religious paintings to the splodges of color that represents the art of today. There are frequent temporary exhibitions.