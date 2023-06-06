Overview

Wandering through the delightful colonial heart of Querétaro with its shady squares, grand fountains and historic mansions, you'd never guess that this is one of the fastest-growing cities in the northern hemisphere thanks to a booming aerospace and technologies industry. Except perhaps you can, as in order to reach the colonial heart of Querétaro, you'll have to first pass through some fairly striking examples of urban sprawl and contend with the powerhouse city's legendary bad traffic. However, it's well worth the effort to do that, as Querétaro's star is clearly in the ascendent, with an optimistic and mercantile population rising to the challenges of life in modern Mexico. The town's historic heart is characterized by charming andadores (pedestrian streets), gorgeous plazas and historic churches. The sophisticated restaurants serve up quality cuisine and the many museums reflect Querétaro's important role in Mexican history.