Inside the ex-convent and old prison that held the deposed Emperor Maximilian, the 11-room Museo de la Ciudad has some good alternating contemporary art exhibits. At the time of research most of the museum was closed for extensive renovations but one or two rooms still housed art displays.

  • MUCAL

    MUCAL

    0.14 MILES

    While a museum of calendars might not sound riveting, this extraordinary museum is unexpectedly interesting. It takes a wide angle view of calendars and…

  • Templo y Convento de la Santa Cruz

    Templo y Convento de la Santa Cruz

    0.79 MILES

    One of the city's most interesting sights, this convent was built between 1654 and about 1815 on the site of a battle in which a miraculous appearance of…

  • Museo de Arte de Querétaro

    Museo de Arte de Querétaro

    0.2 MILES

    Querétaro's art museum, adjacent to the Templo de San Agustín, occupies a splendid baroque monastery built between 1731 and 1748. It's worth visiting to…

  • Templo de Santa Rosa de Viterbo

    Templo de Santa Rosa de Viterbo

    0.35 MILES

    The 18th-century Templo de Santa Rosa de Viterbo is Querétaro's most splendid baroque church, with its pagoda-like bell tower, unusual exterior paintwork,…

  • Museo Regional de Querétaro

    Museo Regional de Querétaro

    0.3 MILES

    The ground floor of this museum holds interesting exhibits on pre-Hispanic Mexico, archaeological sites, the Spanish occupation and the state's various…

  • Teatro de la República

    Teatro de la República

    0.22 MILES

    This lovely old functioning theater, complete with impressive chandeliers, was where a tribunal met in 1867 to decide the fate of Emperor Maximilian…

  • Casa de la Zacatecana

    Casa de la Zacatecana

    0.48 MILES

    This is a finely restored 17th-century home with an impressive collection of 18th- and 19th-century furniture and decorations, which veer between the…

  • Cathedral

    Cathedral

    0.14 MILES

    The 18th-century cathedral features both baroque and neoclassical styles, with an emphasis on straight lines and few curves; it's said that the first Mass…

