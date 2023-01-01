While a museum of calendars might not sound riveting, this extraordinary museum is unexpectedly interesting. It takes a wide angle view of calendars and its 19 exhibition rooms start with displays relating to time itself, including a look at how the galaxy – and therefore time – works and how time is measured in other ages and cultures. The remaining galleries are devoted to calendar artwork including decades of Mexico's calendars.

The building itself is a stunningly renovated mansion, complete with beautiful gardens and courtyards.The outdoor areas and the excellent cafe set on its lawns provide a perfect oasis from the heat, and a place to reflect on the sometimes amusing (and often titillating and politically incorrect) retro calendar depictions.