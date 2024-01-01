This is a finely restored 17th-century home with an impressive collection of 18th- and 19th-century furniture and decorations, which veer between the chintzy and the austere (check out the wall of gruesome crucifixes). It's a good place to get a sense of life in colonial-era Querétaro.
Casa de la Zacatecana
Querétaro
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.48 MILES
While a museum of calendars might not sound riveting, this extraordinary museum is unexpectedly interesting. It takes a wide angle view of calendars and…
Templo y Convento de la Santa Cruz
0.32 MILES
One of the city's most interesting sights, this convent was built between 1654 and about 1815 on the site of a battle in which a miraculous appearance of…
0.34 MILES
Querétaro's art museum, adjacent to the Templo de San Agustín, occupies a splendid baroque monastery built between 1731 and 1748. It's worth visiting to…
Templo de Santa Rosa de Viterbo
0.62 MILES
The 18th-century Templo de Santa Rosa de Viterbo is Querétaro's most splendid baroque church, with its pagoda-like bell tower, unusual exterior paintwork,…
0.18 MILES
The ground floor of this museum holds interesting exhibits on pre-Hispanic Mexico, archaeological sites, the Spanish occupation and the state's various…
0.3 MILES
This lovely old functioning theater, complete with impressive chandeliers, was where a tribunal met in 1867 to decide the fate of Emperor Maximilian…
0.48 MILES
Inside the ex-convent and old prison that held the deposed Emperor Maximilian, the 11-room Museo de la Ciudad has some good alternating contemporary art…
0.53 MILES
The 18th-century cathedral features both baroque and neoclassical styles, with an emphasis on straight lines and few curves; it's said that the first Mass…
Nearby Querétaro attractions
1. Museo Regional de Querétaro
0.18 MILES
The ground floor of this museum holds interesting exhibits on pre-Hispanic Mexico, archaeological sites, the Spanish occupation and the state's various…
0.18 MILES
This impressive church fronts Jardín Zenea. Pretty colored tiles on the dome were brought from Spain in 1540, around the time construction of the church…
0.24 MILES
Plaza de la Corregidora is dominated by the Monumento a la Corregidora, a 1910 statue of doña Josefa Ortiz bearing the flame of freedom. It's a rather…
0.3 MILES
This lovely old functioning theater, complete with impressive chandeliers, was where a tribunal met in 1867 to decide the fate of Emperor Maximilian…
5. Templo y Convento de la Santa Cruz
0.32 MILES
One of the city's most interesting sights, this convent was built between 1654 and about 1815 on the site of a battle in which a miraculous appearance of…
0.34 MILES
Querétaro's art museum, adjacent to the Templo de San Agustín, occupies a splendid baroque monastery built between 1731 and 1748. It's worth visiting to…
0.36 MILES
A block west of Jardín Zenea is the Fuente de Neptuno, designed by noted Mexican neoclassical architect Eduardo Tresguerras in 1797.
0.4 MILES
The 17th-century Templo de Santa Clara has an extraordinarily ornate baroque interior. Masses are held frequently so you'll have to inquire as to the best…